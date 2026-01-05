Entretenimiento

Estos son los ganadores de los Critic Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet se lleva el galardón de la noche

Desde Timothée Chalamet hasta Jessie Buckley, los Critics Choice Awards reconocen las actuaciones y producciones más destacadas del año

Guardar
Timothee Chalamet fue uno de
Timothee Chalamet fue uno de los ganadores más importantes de los Critics Choice Awards. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Este domingo 4 de enero, la ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2026 se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica de Los Ángeles, en la que se premiaron las películas y series de televisión más aclamadas del último año.

A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Película

  • Jay Kelly
  • Bugonia
  • Wicked: por siempre
  • Marty Supreme
  • Sueño de trenes
  • Sinners
  • Frankenstein
  • Hamnet
  • One Battle After Another — GANADORA
  • Sentimental Value

Mejor Actor

  • Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) — GANADOR
  • Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
  • Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)

Mejor Actriz

  • Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) — GANADORA
  • Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
  • Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)

Mejor actor de reparto

  • Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADOR
  • Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
  • Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
  • Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)

Mejor actriz de reparto

  • Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
  • Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA
  • Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)

Mejor actor/actriz joven

  • Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
  • Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
  • Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
  • Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Miles Caton ganó un premio
Miles Caton ganó un premio por su participación en "Sinners". (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman)

Mejor director

  • Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
  • Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
  • Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
  • Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)

Mejor Fotografía

  • Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams — GANADOR
  • Claudio Miranda - F1
  • Autumn Durald - Sinners
  • Łukasz Żal - Hamnet
  • Michael Bauman - One Battle After Another
  • Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein

Mejor diseño de vestuario

  • Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
  • Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
  • Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
  • Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejor maquillaje y cabello

  • Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
  • Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
  • Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
  • Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejores efectos visuales

  • Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)— GANADOR
  • Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
  • Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
  • Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)

Mejor película animada

  • Arco (Neon)
  • Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)
  • In Your Dreams (Netflix)
  • KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
  • Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
KPop Demon Hunters ganó como
KPop Demon Hunters ganó como mejor película animada. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman)

Mejor comedia

  • The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
  • Eternity (A24)
  • Friendship (A24)
  • The Naked Gun (Paramount) — GANADORA
  • The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
  • Splitsville (Neon)

Mejor película extranjera

  • It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
  • Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
  • No Other Choice (Neon)
  • The Secret Agent (Neon) — GANADORA
  • Sirāt (Neon)
  • Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)

Mejor Sonido

  • Tiempo de Guerra
  • Sirat
  • F1— GANADOR
  • Sinners
  • Frankenstein
  • Una batalla tras otra

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  • Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR
  • Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
  • Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
  • Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
  • Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good

Mejor canción

  • “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
  • “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
  • “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
  • “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
  • “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)

Mejor casting y ensamble

  • Nina Gold — Hamnet
  • Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
  • Jennifer Venditti – Marty Suprem
  • Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
  • Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR
  • Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Francine Maisler ganó un premio
Francine Maisler ganó un premio en los Critics Choice Awards} 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman)

Mejor Guión Original

  • Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly
  • Ryan Coogler - Sinners — GANADOR
  • Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier - Sentimental Value
  • Eva Victor - Lo siento, cariño
  • Zach Cregger - Weapons
  • Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Mejor Compositor

  • Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
  • Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme
  • Jonny Greenwood - Una batalla tras otra
  • Max Richter - Hamnet
  • Hans Zimmer - F1
  • Ludwig Göransson — Sinners — GANADOR

Mejor Edición

  • A House of Dynamite
  • Mary Supreme
  • La vecina perfecta
  • F1 — GANADOR
  • Sinners
  • Una batalla tras otra

Mejor Diseño de Stunts

  • Andy Gill - Sinners
  • Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina
  • Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1
  • Brian Machleit - Una batalla tras otra
  • Giedrius Nagys - Warfare
  • Wade Eastwood - Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR

Mejor Guion Adaptado

  • Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams
  • Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
  • Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee - No Other Choice
  • Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
  • Will Tracy - Bugonia
  • Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another — GANADOR

Mejor serie de drama

  • Alien: Earth (FX)
  • Andor (Disney+)
  • The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Paradise (Hulu)
  • The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
  • Pluribus (Apple TV)
  • Severance (Apple TV)
  • Task (HBO Max)
The Pitt fue coronada
The Pitt fue coronada como la mejor serie de drama. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman)

Mejor actor de drama en una serie

  • Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
  • Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
  • Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
  • Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
  • Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
  • Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de drama en una serie

  • Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
  • Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
  • Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
  • Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
  • Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) — GANADORA

Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama

  • Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
  • Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
  • Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
  • Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) — GANADOR

Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama

  • Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
  • Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
  • Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
  • Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
  • Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)

Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

  • Erin Doherty – Adolescence —GANADORA
  • Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
  • Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
  • Julianne Moore – Sirens
  • Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

  • Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR
  • Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
  • Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
  • Michael Peña – All Her Fault
  • Ashley Walters – Adolescence
  • Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Owen Cooper ganó por
Owen Cooper ganó por su actuación en "Adolescence". (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

  • Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gac
  • Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR
  • Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
  • Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
  • Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
  • Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión

  • Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
  • Meghann Fahy – Sirens
  • Sarah Snook – All Her Fault —GANADORA
  • Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
  • Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
  • Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor Miniserie

  • Adolescence — GANADOR
  • All Her Fault
  • Chief of War
  • Death by Lighting
  • Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
  • Dope Thief
  • Dying for Sex
  • The Girfliend

Mejor serie de comedia

  • Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Elsbeth (CBS)
  • Ghosts (CBS)
  • Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
  • The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

  • Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
  • David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
  • Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
  • Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

  • Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
  • Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
  • Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
  • Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) — GANADORA
Jean Smart p se llevó
Jean Smart p se llevó un galardón en los Critics Choice Awards 2026. (REUTERS/Caroline Brehman)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
  • Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
  • Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
  • Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
  • Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

  • Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
  • Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
  • Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) — GANADORA
  • Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
  • Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
  • Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)

Mejor Talk Show

  • The Daily Show
  • Hot Ones
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR
  • Late Night with Seth Meyers
  • The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
  • Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Mejor Serie de Variedades

  • Conan O’Brien Must Go
  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA
  • Saturday Night Live

Mejor Especial de Comedia

  • Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
  • Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
  • Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
  • Marc Maron: Panicked
  • Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
  • SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR

Mejor serie extranjera

  • Acapulco (Apple TV)
  • Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
  • Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
  • Red Alert (Paramount+)
  • Squid Game (Netflix) — GANADORA
  • When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Squid Game se coronó como
Squid Game se coronó como la mejor serie extranjera. (Netflix)

Mejor serie animada

  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
  • Long Story Short (Netflix)
  • Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
  • South Park (Comedy Central) — GANADORA
  • Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)

Temas Relacionados

Critic Choice Awardsestrellas de Hollywoodentretenimiento

Últimas Noticias

Jennifer Lopez revela los obstáculos que ha enfrentado en su nueva relación tras el divorcio de Ben Affleck

En pleno show en Las Vegas, la cantante reflexionó sobre el amor, el desamor y las lecciones que le dejaron sus relaciones pasadas

Jennifer Lopez revela los obstáculos

Mickey Rourke lanza campaña de GoFundMe para evitar ser desalojado de su casa en Los Ángeles: “La fama no te protege”

El actor enfrenta una deuda de 60.000 dólares en alquiler y pidió ayuda a sus fans

Mickey Rourke lanza campaña de

La razón por la que Michael B. Jordan necesitó terapia tras interpretar al villano de ‘Pantera Negra’

El actor reflexionó sobre el impacto emocional que le dejó su papel en la cinta y la importancia de buscar ayuda profesional para procesarlo

La razón por la que

Lindsay Lohan comparte una foto poco común de su hijo Luai, de 2 años, después de celebrar las fiestas en Dubái

La actriz protege la identidad de su hijo con emojis mientras comparte sus primeras experiencias en la nieve

Lindsay Lohan comparte una foto

La Casa del Dragón confirma su final: la cuarta temporada será la última gran batalla en Poniente

La confirmación de que la serie derivada llegará a su fin coincide con el desarrollo de nuevos títulos que exploran otros momentos y figuras dentro de la franquicia televisiva de HBO

La Casa del Dragón confirma
DEPORTES
El peculiar posteo con el

El peculiar posteo con el que Tyson Fury anunció su regreso al boxeo: la impactante pelea que se estaría gestando para el 2026

Los poderosos competidores brasileños que le surgieron a Boca mientras se dilata la llegada de Hinestroza: la postura del jugador

“Estoy agotado”: el desgarrador diálogo de Neymar con su padre tras la última lesión que estuvo a punto de retirarlo

La contundente sentencia de Mauro Icardi sobre su futuro y la llamativa referencia a la China Suárez

Preocupación en River Plate: las dos figuras que se lesionaron en el inicio de la pretemporada

TELESHOW
Se conoció la frase que

Se conoció la frase que Fede Bal usa para conquistar a sus parejas e hizo arder las redes: cuál es y el motivo de la polémica

Paulo Londra y Martina Quetglas mostraron la intimidad de su baby shower: “Te esperamos, Justi”

Wanda Nara se despidió de Uruguay y anticipó su regreso a la Argentina: el motivo de su vuelta

El divertido baile de Evangelina Anderson y su hija Lola Demichelis: “Esta es la primera lección”

Lizy Tagliani mostró un tierno momento junto a su hijo Tati: “La producción de fotos que me hizo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Los mejores libros gratis para

Los mejores libros gratis para llevarse en cualquier dispositivo (no hace falta “tener ebook”)

Los 47 segundos de Maduro

Las autoridades suizas identificaron a las 40 víctimas del incendio en un bar de Crans-Montana

“No crazy war, yes peace”: las burlas y provocaciones del dictador Nicolás Maduro que agotaron la paciencia de Trump

Al menos 15 muertos y centenares de detenidos tras una semana de protestas en Irán contra el régimen de los ayatolás