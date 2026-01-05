Estos son los ganadores de los Critic Choice Awards 2026: Timothée Chalamet se lleva el galardón de la noche

Este domingo 4 de enero, la ceremonia de los Critics Choice Awards 2026 se llevó a cabo en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica de Los Ángeles, en la que se premiaron las películas y series de televisión más aclamadas del último año.
A continuación te dejamos la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Película
- Jay Kelly
- Bugonia
- Wicked: por siempre
- Marty Supreme
- Sueño de trenes
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another — GANADORA
- Sentimental Value
Mejor Actor
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme (A24) — GANADOR
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams (Netflix)
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon (Sony Pictures Classics)
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent (Neon)
Mejor Actriz
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet (Focus Features) — GANADORA
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You (A24)
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- Emma Stone – Bugonia (Focus Features)
Mejor actor de reparto
- Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADOR
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly (Netflix)
- Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value (Neon)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Amy Madigan – Weapons (Warner Bros.) — GANADORA
- Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.)
Mejor actor/actriz joven
- Everett Blunck – The Plague (Independent Film Company)
- Miles Caton – Sinners (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
- Cary Christopher - Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family (Searchlight Pictures)
- Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
Mejor director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another (Warner Bros.) — GANADOR
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme (A24)
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value (Neon)
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet (Focus Features)
Mejor Fotografía
- Adolpho Veloso - Train Dreams — GANADOR
- Claudio Miranda - F1
- Autumn Durald - Sinners
- Łukasz Żal - Hamnet
- Michael Bauman - One Battle After Another
- Dan Laustsen - Frankenstein
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Kate Hawley – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
- Malgosia Turzanska – Hamnet (Focus Features)
- Lindsay Pugh – Hedda (Amazon MGM Studios)
- Colleen Atwood, Christine Cantella – Kiss of the Spider Woman (Lionsgate/Roadside Attractions)
- Ruth E. Carter – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Paul Tazewell – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor maquillaje y cabello
- Flora Moody, John Nolan – 28 Years Later (Sony Pictures)
- Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey – Frankenstein (Netflix) — GANADORA
- Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, Shunika Terry – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, Mia Neal – The Smashing Machine (A24)
- Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, Jason Collins – Weapons (Warner Bros.)
- Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, Laura Blount – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejores efectos visuales
- Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett – Avatar: Fire and Ash (20th Century Studios)— GANADOR
- Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, Keith Dawson – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell – Frankenstein (Netflix)
- Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, Kirstin Hall – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (Paramount Pictures)
- Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, Donnie Dean – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, Guy Williams – Superman (Warner Bros.)
Mejor película animada
- Arco (Neon)
- Elio (Pixar Animation Studios)
- In Your Dreams (Netflix)
- KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain (GKIDS)
- Zootopia 2 (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Mejor comedia
- The Ballad of Wallis Island (Focus Features)
- Eternity (A24)
- Friendship (A24)
- The Naked Gun (Paramount) — GANADORA
- The Phoenician Scheme (Focus Features)
- Splitsville (Neon)
Mejor película extranjera
- It Was Just an Accident (Neon)
- Left-Handed Girl (Netflix)
- No Other Choice (Neon)
- The Secret Agent (Neon) — GANADORA
- Sirāt (Neon)
- Belén (Amazon MGM Studios)
Mejor Sonido
- Tiempo de Guerra
- Sirat
- F1— GANADOR
- Sinners
- Frankenstein
- Una batalla tras otra
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis – The Fantastic Four: First Steps
- Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau – Frankenstein — GANADOR
- Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – Hamnet
- Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Marty Supreme
- Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne – Sinners
- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales – Wicked: For Good
Mejor canción
- “Drive” – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1 (Apple Original Films)
- “Golden” – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – KPop Demon Hunters (Netflix) — GANADORA
- “I Lied to You” – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners (Warner Bros.)
- “Clothed by the Sun” – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee (Searchlight Pictures)
- “Train Dreams” – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams (Netflix)
- “The Girl in the Bubble” – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good (Universal Pictures)
Mejor casting y ensamble
- Nina Gold — Hamnet
- Douglas Aibel, Nina Gold – Jay Kelly
- Jennifer Venditti – Marty Suprem
- Cassandra Kulukundis – One Battle After Another
- Francine Maisler – Sinners — GANADOR
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Bernard Telsey – Wicked: For Good
Mejor Guión Original
- Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer - Jay Kelly
- Ryan Coogler - Sinners — GANADOR
- Eskil Vogt, Joaquim Trier - Sentimental Value
- Eva Victor - Lo siento, cariño
- Zach Cregger - Weapons
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Mejor Compositor
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
- Daniel Lopatin - Marty Supreme
- Jonny Greenwood - Una batalla tras otra
- Max Richter - Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer - F1
- Ludwig Göransson — Sinners — GANADOR
Mejor Edición
- A House of Dynamite
- Mary Supreme
- La vecina perfecta
- F1 — GANADOR
- Sinners
- Una batalla tras otra
Mejor Diseño de Stunts
- Andy Gill - Sinners
- Stephen Dunlevy, Kylie Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Pardanyi, Kinga Kósa-Gavalda - Ballerina
- Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, Craig Dolby - F1
- Brian Machleit - Una batalla tras otra
- Giedrius Nagys - Warfare
- Wade Eastwood - Misión Imposible: Sentencia final — GANADOR
Mejor Guion Adaptado
- Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar - Train Dreams
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
- Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee - No Other Choice
- Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
- Will Tracy - Bugonia
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another — GANADOR
Mejor serie de drama
- Alien: Earth (FX)
- Andor (Disney+)
- The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Paradise (Hulu)
- The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
- Pluribus (Apple TV)
- Severance (Apple TV)
- Task (HBO Max)
Mejor actor de drama en una serie
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise (Hulu)
- Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
- Mark Ruffalo – Task (HBO Max)
- Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV)
- Billy Bob Thornton – Landman (Paramount+)
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de drama en una serie
- Kathy Bates – Matlock (CBS)
- Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Britt Lower – Severance (Apple TV)
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us (HBO Max)
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus (Apple TV) — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto drama en serie de drama
- Patrick Ball – The Pitt (HBO Max)
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Wood Harris – Forever (Netflix)
- Tom Pelphrey – Task (HBO Max)
- Tramell Tillman – Severance (Apple TV) — GANADOR
Mejor actriz de reparto drama en serie de drama
- Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Denée Benton – The Gilded Age (HBO Max)
- Allison Janney – The Diplomat (Netflix)
- Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt (HBO Max) — GANADORA
- Greta Lee – The Morning Show (Apple TV)
- Skye P. Marshall – Matlock (CBS)
Mejor Actriz de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence —GANADORA
- Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
- Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
- Julianne Moore – Sirens
- Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor Actor de Reparto en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence — GANADOR
- Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
- Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
- Michael Peña – All Her Fault
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor Actor en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gac
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence — GANADOR
- Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
- Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor Actriz en una Miniserie o Película Hecha para Televisión
- Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
- Meghann Fahy – Sirens
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault —GANADORA
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
- Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
- Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor Miniserie
- Adolescence — GANADOR
- All Her Fault
- Chief of War
- Death by Lighting
- Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
- Dope Thief
- Dying for Sex
- The Girfliend
Mejor serie de comedia
- Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Elsbeth (CBS)
- Ghosts (CBS)
- Hacks (HBO Max)
- Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
- The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside (Netflix)
- David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical (NBC)
- Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Seth Rogen – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
- Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot (Apple TV)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face (Peacock)
- Rose McIver – Ghosts (CBS)
- Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones (HBO Max)
- Carrie Preston – Elsbeth (CBS)
- Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max) — GANADORA
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (Apple TV) — GANADOR
- Paul W. Downs – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Asher Grodman – Ghosts (CBS)
- Oscar Nuñez – The Paper (Peacock)
- Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
- Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker (HBO Max)
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
- Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC) — GANADORA
- Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This (Netflix)
- Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
- Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts (CBS)
Mejor Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! — GANADOR
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Mejor Serie de Variedades
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — GANADORA
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor Especial de Comedia
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special — GANADOR
Mejor serie extranjera
- Acapulco (Apple TV)
- Last Samurai Standing (Netflix)
- Mussolini: Son of the Century (MUBI)
- Red Alert (Paramount+)
- Squid Game (Netflix) — GANADORA
- When No One Sees Us (HBO Max)
Mejor serie animada
- Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
- Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
- Long Story Short (Netflix)
- Marvel Zombies (Disney+)
- South Park (Comedy Central) — GANADORA
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Disney+)