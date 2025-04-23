Últimas NoticiasPolíticaEconomíaDólar hoyDeportesSociedadPoliciales
Kendrick Lamar encabeza la lista de nominados de los American Music Awards 2025: conoce la lista completa de candidatos

Los fanáticos ya pueden votar por sus favoritos para la gala que se llevará a cabo el próximo mayo

Los American Music Awards se
Los American Music Awards se realizarán el próximo el lunes 26 de mayo (Foto: IG / amas)

Los American Music Awards (AMA) son premios que se basan en un sistema que le permite a los fans votar para elegir a los ganadores.

El criterio para seleccionar a los nominados es con métricas del impacto de los artistas en el público.

Las nominaciones son el reflejo de la interacción de la gente con streaming de canciones, álbumes, ventas digitales, ventas físicas y venta de entradas en conciertos.

La empresa Dick Clark Productions, encargada de organizar la ceremonia desde 1973, anunció a los nominados para la entrega de los AMA 2025.

Post Malone tiene siete nominaciones
Post Malone tiene siete nominaciones incluyendo tres por el género country (Foto Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, archivo)

Kendrick Lamar continúa con su racha de éxitos, esta ocasión lidera la lista de los American Music Awards con 10 nominaciones.

El rapero, que ya acumula tres premios AMA, recibió las nominaciones como: Artista del año, Álbum del año GNX, Canción del año por “Not Like Us”, Colaboración del año por “Luther” con SZA, Video musical favorito por “Not Like Us”, Artista Masculino Favorito de hip-hop, Álbum favorito de hip-hop por GNX, Canción favorita de hip-hop por “Like That” con Future y Metro Boomin, Canción favorita de hip-hop por “Not Like Us” y Canción Favorita de hip-hop por “Luther”.

Además, si Lamar gana las ocho principales categorías, podría empatar a Michael Jackson y Whitney Houston como el artista con más premios ganados en un solo año.

Kendrick Lamar encabeza las nominaciones
Kendrick Lamar encabeza las nominaciones de los AMAS con 10 menciones (Créditos: AP/Brynn Anderson)

Kendrick es seguido de cerca por Post Malone con ocho nominaciones, de las cuales llaman la atención tres nominaciones de este año en el género country.

Billie Eilish y Chapell Roan están punta a punta con siete nominaciones cada una, Roan logró la hazaña de que a pesar de ser su debut como nominada, compite con una grande como Eillish.

Después de dar a conocer a los nominados, los fans pueden ingresar a la página VoteAMAs.com y en la cuenta de Instagram @AMAs para votar por sus favoritos. La votación se abrió desde el 23 de abril y cerrará el 15 de mayo.

Billie Eilish tiene en total
Billie Eilish tiene en total siete nominaciones en los AMA´s (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo)

Los American Music Awards se transmitirán en vivo desde Las Vegas el 26 de mayo por CBS y Paramount+.

Lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los American Music Awards 2025:

Artista del Año

  • Ariana Grande
  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • SZA
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan
SZA es otra nominada (Photo
SZA es otra nominada (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, Archivo)

Nuevo Artista del Año

  • Benson Boone
  • Chappell Roan
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • Tommy Richman

Álbum del Año

  • Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter"
  • Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
  • Chappell Roan, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess”
  • Charli xcx, “Brat”
  • Gracie Abrams, “The Secret of Us”
  • Future & Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “GNX”
  • Post Malone, “F-1 Trillion”
  • Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet”
  • Taylor Swift, “The Tortured Poets Department”
Sabrina Carpenter podría ganar el
Sabrina Carpenter podría ganar el premio al Mejor Álbum del Año (REUTERS/Isabel Infantes)

Canción del Año

  • Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
  • Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
  • Chappell Roan, “Good Luck, Babe!”
  • Hozier, “Too Sweet”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
  • Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Colaboración del Año

  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA, “Luther”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
  • Marshmello & Kane Brown, “Miles on It”
  • Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”
  • ROSÉ & Bruno Mars, “APT.”
  • Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone, “Fortnight”

Canción Social del Año

  • Chappell Roan, “HOT TO GO!”
  • Djo, “End of Beginning”
  • Doechii, “Anxiety”
  • Lola Young, “Messy”
  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
  • Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Artista Favorito en Gira

  • Billie Eilish
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Taylor Swift
  • Zach Bryan

Video Musical Favorito

  • Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
  • KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
  • Kendrick Lamar, “Not Like Us”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With A Smile”
  • Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Artista Pop Masculino Favorito

  • Benson Boone
  • Bruno Mars
  • Hozier
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Weeknd

Artista Pop Femenino Favorito

  • Billie Eilish
  • Chappell Roan
  • Lady Gaga
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift

Álbum Pop Favorito

  • Billie Eilish, Hit Me Hard and Soft
  • Chappell Roan, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
  • Charli xcx, Brat
  • Sabrina Carpenter, Short n’ Sweet
  • Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department

Canción Pop Favorita

  • Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”
  • Billie Eilish, “Birds of a Feather”
  • Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars, “Die With a Smile”
  • Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”
  • Teddy Swims, “Lose Control”

Artista Masculino de Country Favorito

  • Jelly Roll
  • Luke Combs
  • Morgan Wallen
  • Post Malone
  • Shaboozey
Beyoncé es una de las
Beyoncé es una de las favoritas para ganar como Mejor Cantante Femenina de Country (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Artista Femenino de Country Favorito

  • Beyoncé
  • Ella Langley
  • Kacey Musgraves
  • Lainey Wilson
  • Megan Moroney

Dúo Country Favorito

  • Dan + Shay
  • Old Dominion
  • Parmalee
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Zac Brown Band

Álbum Country Favorito

  • Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter
  • Jelly Roll, Beautifully Broken
  • Megan Moroney, Am I Okay?
  • Post Malone, F-1 Trillion
  • Shaboozey, Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going

Canción Country Favorita

Jelly Roll, “I Am Not Okay”

Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph, “High Road”

Luke Combs, “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”

Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen, “I Had Some Help”

Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Artista Masculino de Hip-Hop

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Future
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Tyler, The Creator
Drake compite en la categoría
Drake compite en la categoría de Artista masculino de hip-hop (REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Artista Femenino Hip-Hop Favorito

  • Doechii
  • GloRilla
  • Latto
  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Sexyy Red

Álbum Hip-Hop Favorito

  • Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
  • Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
  • Gunna, one of wun
  • Kendrick Lamar, GNX
  • Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Canción Hip-Hop Favorita

  • Eminem, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
  • Future & Metro Boomin, We Don’t Trust You
  • Gunna, one of wun
  • Kendrick Lamar, GNX
  • Tyler, The Creator, Chromakopia

Artista Favorito Masculino de R&amp;B

  • Bryson Tiller
  • Chris Brown
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR
  • The Weeknd
  • Usher

Artista Favorito Femenino de R&amp;B

  • Kehlani
  • Muni Long
  • Summer Walker
  • SZA
  • Tyla

Álbum Favorito R&amp;B

  • Bryson Tiller, Bryson Tiller
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4)
  • PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
  • SZA, SOS Deluxe: LANA
  • The Weeknd, Hurry Up Tomorrow

Canción Favorita R&amp;B

  • Chris Brown, “Residuals”
  • Muni Long, “Made for Me”
  • SZA, “Saturn”
  • The Weeknd & Playboi Carti, “Timeless”
  • Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Artista Latino Masculino Favorito

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Peso Pluma
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Tito Double P

Dúo o Grupo Latino Favorito

  • Calibre 50
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Firme
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda

Álbum Latino Favorito

  • Bad Bunny, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS
  • Fuerza Regida, Dolido Pero No Arrepentido
  • Peso Pluma, ÉXODO
  • Rauw Alejandro, Cosa Nuestra
  • Tito Double P, INCÓMODO
Bad Bunny es otro nominado
Bad Bunny es otro nominado con su canción Debí Tirar más Fotos (Crédito NPR)

Canción Latina Favorita

  • Bad Bunny, “DtMF”
  • FloyyMenor X Cris Mj, “Gata Only”
  • KAROL G, “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
  • Oscar Maydon & Fuerza Regida, “Tu Boda”
  • Shakira, “Soltera”

Artista Rock Favorito

  • Hozier
  • Linkin Park
  • Pearl Jam
  • Twenty One Pilots
  • Zach Bryan

Álbum Rock Favorito

  • Hozier, Unreal Unearth: Unending
  • Koe Wetzel, 9 lives
  • The Marías, Submarine
  • Twenty One Pilots, Clancy
  • Zach Bryan, The Great American Bar Scene

Canción de Rock Favorita

  • Green Day, “Dilemma”
  • Hozier, “Too Sweet”
  • Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine”
  • Myles Smith, “Stargazing”
  • Zach Bryan, “Pink Skies”

Artista Dance/Electrónica Favorito

  • Charli xcx
  • David Guetta
  • John Summit
  • Lady Gaga
  • Marshmello

Soundtrack Favorito

  • Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
  • Hazbin Hotel (Original Soundtrack)
  • Moana 2 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) • Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson and Cast
  • Twisters: The Album
  • Wicked: The Soundtrack • Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Cast

Artista de Ritmos Africanos Favorito

  • Asake
  • Rema
  • Tems
  • Tyla
  • Wizkid

Artista de K-Pop Favorito

  • ATEEZ
  • Jimin
  • RM
  • ROSÉ
  • Stray Kids

