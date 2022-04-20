Video: the dramatic fall of a van at a depth of 40 meters in Periférico Sur

(Video: Twitter)

A surveillance camera captured the moment when a BMW van fell 40 meters into a construction site in Periferico Sur at the height of the Los Alpes neighborhood of the Alvaro Obregon mayor's office, resulting in the death of two people.

The video of what happened during the afternoon of last Tuesday, April 18, was released through social networks, an incident in which a woman of approximately 60 years old lost her life in the company of her five-year-old daughter, while two teenagers aged around 15 were seriously injured.

The first reports that emerged after the incident indicated that the driver of the vehicle may have lost control of the unit due to an alleged speeding, which could be ruled out after the video review.

In the audiovisual material, it was possible to see how the BMW van turned around the corner of the side of the Peripheral at medium speed, but the driver could not correct the steering wheel so that the vehicle would follow its path on the road, resulting in the impact against the sheets that surrounded the construction.

It could also be seen that the van did not slow down or try to change its direction, so the impact against the sheet wall was not enough to slow down its advance even though at first it seemed to have contained the blow.

After piercing the wall, the van fell approximately 40 meters in free fall to the construction site of the basement of a building, resulting in the death of people in the front of the vehicle.

The city's police, firefighters and paramedics quickly came to the scene of the incident, who rescued the two minors injured on the site, who were taken to a supermarket located on the Mexico-Tacuba road, from where they were taken to the Pediatric Hospital of Legaria by a helicopter from the capital authorities.

Police officers from the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) cordoned off the place and closed the side of the South Peripheral due to the strong device of rescue elements on the spot. Later staff of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City (FGJCDMX) to begin investigations into the case.

Until this Wednesday, 19, the authorities have not presented any progress in the investigations into the case, but it is expected that in the coming days they will release the results of the proceedings carried out on the spot, as well as the reviews of security cameras close to the site.

An incident similar to this incident occurred on March 1 in the North Peripheral at the height of Tlalnepantla, where a passenger bus fell from a vehicular bridge over Los Maestros Avenue, resulting in six injured people, who were moving inside the unit.

