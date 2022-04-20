Ukraine wants to avoid Putin's plan: announce a victory in the Donbas on the anniversary of the fall of the Nazis

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the country's economy via a video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia April 18, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine is based on the assumption that Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to move his troops “as much as possible” outside the boundaries of the Donbas, in order to present it as a victory on May 9, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

“Their goal is quite clear: to push Ukrainian forces beyond the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and maintain the land corridor to occupied Crimea,” Defense Spokesman Alexander Motuzyanyk said in statements to the RBC-Ukraine channel.

This is the victory that Putin “will try to sell to his society,” he adds, after having failed in his “Plan A”, which Kiev considered to be the invasion of the entire country.

However, the spokesman warns, Russia will not be content with that, but will then try to extend its offensive to other regions, such as Kherson.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Activistas prorrusos reaccionan en una calle mientras estallan fuegos artificiales en el cielo, después de que el presidente ruso Vladimir Putin firmara un decreto que reconoce como entidades independientes a dos regiones escindidas del este de Ucrania apoyadas por Rusia, en la ciudad de Donetsk, controlada por los separatistas, Ucrania 21 de febrero de 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko REUTERS

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky confirmed on Monday night the start of the great Russian offensive, which had been taking shape for a few weeks, now concentrated on the Eastern Front and aimed at taking full control of the Donbas.

At the same time, Russia maintains the siege of Mariupol, a strategic city in Moscow's plans to have a land corridor to annexed Crimea.

In Ukrainian media, it is considered that Putin wants to present this “victory” over Donbas coinciding with the Victory Parade on May 9, the day when Russia celebrates the defeat over Germany and the Capitulation of the Third Reich.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING: