Paco de Anda compared Córdova to Pedri and that's how they tapped him into networks

Recently, sports commentator Paco de Anda starred in a controversial debate for Mexican football fans as he stated that Sebastián Córdova had better skills to collect shots on goal than Pedro González, better known as Pedri.

His comment was not well received by the public, so his speech on social networks quickly went viral and different Twitter users mocked Paco de Anda's analysis. They called the ESPN analyst “ridiculous” and demerited his career in sports journalism.

The discussion occurred during a broadcast of ESPN's Futbol Picante program after Tigres defeated Toluca 3-0 in Matchday 14 of the Liga MX. Córdova's theme shone on the program table because of the goal he scored from outside the box and that helped the felines win.

That is why the quality of the Americanist youth team began to be talked about since he arrived at the UANL club (Autonomous University of Nuevo León); despite the fact that he has not had much activity throughout the championship, for Paco de Anda Córdova he is a better shooter outside the area than the Barcelona player.

In the first instance, he recalled what was said during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where Francisco Sebastian was compared to the Spaniard: “Pedri was compared to Córdova at the Olympic Games, and I said 'Córdova doesn't ask Pedri' at the Olympic Games”.

Therefore, it was encouraged to point out that the national team is also above the sporting abilities of the Barca footballer. This was stated in the ESPN program:

That point was not well received by different sectors of the fans, so they ranted against the sports analyst.

“How are you going to compare Córdova with Pedri? SIMPLY RIDICULOUS!”, “Maybe they continue with the comparison between Pedri and Córdova simply for selling, but there must be more worthy ways to earn their bread” and “in Mexico there are sports journalists who say that the Mexican is better than the Spanish one. And that Córdova barely has 1 goal in this tournament, if I had 4 they would already be comparing it to Mbappe”, were some of the comments that went viral on networks.

Even some sports analysts also questioned Paco de Anda's statement. One of them was Fernando Schwartz of Fox Sports who ironized the comment and responded with the following message: “Córdova as Pedri. Chicote like Cr7. And what flavor of your milkshake? ”

Juan Pablo Fernández, son of the emblematic José Ramón Fernández, also joined the discussion and in a publication he took stock of what the Spanish midfielder has achieved with Barcelona and what Córdova is doing in the L iga MX.

“It's a football blasphemy, Pedri is top 10 in the world today, he was MVP of last Euro, he plays in the second best league on the planet, he is the undisputed starter of Barcelona and a power like Spain, the guy is a crack. Córdova is a banker in Liga MX,” he posted on his verified account.

So far, Córdova's numbers with Tigres reflect his absence in the starting eleven of Piojo Herrera as he has only played four games as a starter and in seven games he has changed. Since the tournament began to date, only one score has been recorded, which sparked the entire debate on ESPN.

