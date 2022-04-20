Necaxa vs Tigres: the memes left by the defeat of Piojo Herrera

Liga MX Matchday 15 surprised Mexican football fans as the Necaxa club managed to defeat Tigres with a score of 2-0. From the first minutes of the match, the Rayos dominated much of the match, so in the end they consummated a victory that got them into the fight for a place in the tournament's repechage.

Due to the way he won and defeated who was the leader of the standings, different fans made fun of the situation that Miguel Herrera's club experienced because it would not be the first time that it lost an important match for the first place in the standings.

The first thing they made fun of was that the victory of Jaime Lozano “pulled” them from the top of the lead because with the first results of date 14, Pachuca reached 35 points while the regiomontans were left with 32 because of their defeat.

Another factor they took to mock Tigres was the lineup with which he went out to play, since in previous days Piojo Herrera accepted that he would make rotations in the lineup. Among the changes he made, he tried to have Sebastián Córdova and Diego Reyes as the starter, which is why the fans of the regios were upset.

As the minutes passed and they saw that the club could not recover from the two goals that fell in the first half, the feline fan got upset and asked to speak to Piojo Herrera because of the decisions he made for this match.

Necaxa dreams of the repechage after beating Tigres

Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and Alonso Escoboza scored two goals in the first half, and Necaxa surprised 2-0 a Tigres who saw a streak of five consecutive wins broken and fell from the top of the Clausura tournament in Mexico, 2-0.

Aguirre led the locals in seven minutes and Escoboza extended the lead to 24 for the Rayos, led by Jaime Lozano.

