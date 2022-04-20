Manuel Clouthier recalled the “Culiacanazo” to those who call it “sells homeland” to opponents

Manuel Clouthier, brother of the head of the Ministry of Economy (SE), Tatiana Clouthier, launched himself against those who have called the legislators who reversed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's (AMLO) Electric Reform on April 17 in the Chamber of Deputies.

Through his Twitter account, the activist of the National Action Party (PAN) recalled the so - called” Culiacanazo”, a failed operation in which Joaquín Guzmán Loera's son, El Chapo, was captured and released; Ovidio Guzmán López, better known like El Ratón.

“Traitors to the homeland are the ones who authorized a failed and stupid operation that put the population of Culiacán at risk and after capturing the main kingpin they gave the order to release him because something frowned on them,” Manuel Clouthier wrote on social media.

The statements made by the panista came after the leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Mario Delgado, and several legislators of the cherry party have expressed their intention to show the deputies of the opposition bloc that they voted against the López Obrador Electric Reform.

“We are sure that people will not allow the conservatives to move forward,” said Delgado Carrillo.

For her part, the coordinator of Morena, Citlalli Hernández, who recently rejoined the Chamber of Deputies to push for the reform of the Mining Law, indicated that the actions taken within the cherry party is “to continue in this campaign in defense of national sovereignty, to report what they voted for in against the opposition parties, to report with face, surname, face and party in each district that the deputies who should have represented that sector of the population betrayed the homeland”.

In addition, the national leader of the PAN, Marko Cortés, indicated that the actions carried out by the members of the self-called Fourth Transformation (4Q) demonstrate the autocracy in which they want the population of Mexico to live.

“This is yet another example of the autocracy in which President López Obrador wants us to live, where not only is freedom and the right to dissent not present themselves, but they seek to suppress by intimidating, persecuting and harassing opposition legislators,” said the blue and white leader.

The leader of Acción Nacional also demanded that the president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Deputies, Morenist Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, guarantee the safety of legislators.

Marko Cortés said that by scrapping the Electricity Reform, the Va por Mexico coalition saved the country from “one of the worst reforms ever seen,” which, he assured, could cause high levels of pollution, health damage, high costs on electricity bills, “and even more losses of investments and employees.”

“Now Morena, with her traps and lies, is harassing our federal deputies, with a strategy that causes greater anger, division and polarization of Mexican society. At this time when Mexico should remain more united than ever, the president and the Morenoites want to continue to divide themselves with hate campaigns, because they do not tolerate that their interests have been touched.”

Cortés Mendoza recalled that during the vote for the Electric Reform, the PAN bench conducted itself with responsibility, professionalism and patriotism, “by studying and analyzing the different visions of society and what was best for Mexico. That is why we voted against the president's destructive, regressive and polluting reform.”

