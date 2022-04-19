Premier Aníbal Torres announces the possible recomposition of the cabinet

The various crises that Pedro Castillo's government has had to face have forced a debate on the possibility of a new cabinet. Over the past few weeks there has been speculation about this possibility, but it was not until Monday night that the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, pointed out that there is a possibility that his working group will see changes.

“Very soon the president will announce the changes that are going through a new Cabinet and a premier that no longer depends on the Peru-Libre party or groups around President Castillo, that is very clear,” was the statement of the Cardinal and Archbishop of Huancayo, Pedro Barreto, five days ago. However, Aníbal Torres has simply left open the possibility that changes may occur. “Okay, the cabinet can be recomposed,” he said from Cusco, an area where unemployment has been registered after the price hike.

A little over a week ago, on April 11, Aníbal Torres had ruled out the possibility of his departure and even described the working group he leads as solid. “I inform you that I have not submitted my resignation, the Cabinet is very solid. I am very happy with this team that has been working for the good of the country,” he told the press as there were protests and requests for the resignation of members of the Executive by the population.

A possible change in the cabinet has been a misunderstanding rather than a discussion within the Executive. The adviser to President Pedro Castillo, Daniel Salaverry, announced that the entry of new members to the PCM would be a fact; however, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights denied this. “Those who advise and advise the president are the ministers. Daniel Salaverry gave an isolated opinion that I don't particularly share it and we don't share it,” he said.

Daniel Salaverry ha sido nombrado consejero presidencial. | Foto: Andina

“President Pedro Castillo and the Council of Ministers is the one who leads the country and makes the decisions. I do not think that political interference by other political actors is allowed with the manipulation of saying that it is the government of all Peruvians (...) many politicians say and say, but it has not been a proposal or consensus of the Council of Ministers instead of cabinet,” added Chero.

CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENTS

During his visit to Huancayo to stop the crisis in the area, Prime Minister Aníbal Torres was criticized after using the name of Adolfo Hitler as an example of overcoming a nation. Now, from Cusco, the president of the Council of Ministers again mentioned the remembered genocide, noting that his statement was not well understood. “I gave as an example the case of Adolf Hitler, which filled Germany with channels of communication. And ignorance in Peru went to deny that, to say that I flattered Adolf Hitler. Then I let them talk for a couple of days,” he said.

Aníbal Torres says there is much to learn from Karl Marx and talks about Hitler again | VIDEO: Channel N

Wishing to clarify his mention, he reflected on the duality of the human being. “The fact that I say that there is no absolutely good or absolutely bad human being, that the most evil can also do good works, does not mean that I am exalting the evil one. Because at that same conference I also said that these people are judged for evil deeds,” he added.

In addition, he referred to Karl Marx as a source of learning. “That was Karl Marx's dream, he was wrong. That's impossible. But by that I don't mean he was wrong about everything. Because there is much to learn from Karl Marx and from the ultra-liberals. You have to learn the good stuff,” he said from the historic Cusco region.

KEEP READING