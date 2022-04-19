“I deserve it like any Colombian, because I have not been a rich woman”: Francia Márquez referred to the Solidarity Income payments

Colombian vice-presidential candidate Francia Marquez attends the registration of her candidacy at the National Registry of Civil Status in Bogota, Colombia, March 25, 2022. REUTERS/Mariano Vimos NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

The vice-presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, Francia Márquez, admitted that she did receive payments from the Solidarity Entry program, and also affirmed that she deserves it like any Colombian of her conditions.

In addition, France indicated that it took ten years to finish his study: “To study at university I endured hunger, I took a little time because I had to pay one semester and stop another to save and collect. It took me ten years to finish.”

According to Márquez, in 2019 she received the program subsidy when she was unemployed and the reasons for the delivery the following year because she did not apply for it.

Likewise, France said: “Once I saw that I had $400,000 in my account, I thought that I had been paid for some of the work I had done, when I later received a message from the Agrarian Bank saying that they had made an appropriation of $160,000 and I didn't ask for it. In 2019 I didn't have a salary, I went home and like many Colombians I was unemployed,” she said.

For its part, through a statement, Social Prosperidad, clarified that, “Mrs. Márquez's home has so far received 25 payments corresponding to the program's drafts: 23 monthly of $160,000, until December 2021; and one bimonthly, this year, of $380,000. That is equivalent to $4,060,000, which has been deposited into the account registered for it.”

Francia Márquez uploaded a video to her social networks showing her commitment to Colombia not to expropriate property from citizens in the event of an eventual arrival at Casa de Nariño.

On Tuesday, Gustavo Petro and his vice-presidential formula, Márquez, decided to show the country their intentions and put an end to what has been one of their biggest criticisms by their political opponents, the alleged expropriation that Petro as a left-wing leader would do to Colombians.

Given this, the duo decided to make a written and notarized commitment to give a piece of peace of mind to citizens who think that such a possibility exists in case Petro becomes president.

In the video you can hear the document to France read in which after saying her full name she continues: “I undertake under the gravity of oath, under the law and under deep respect for the constitution and the law, as vice president of all Colombians, I will not expropriate the wealth and property of their owners, I will not expropriate, no I'm going to expropriate anything or anyone.”

“Before notary 17, we signed a document, in which we commit ourselves to Colombia that we will NOT EXPROPRIATE ANYONE”, the policy put in the Twitter post.

