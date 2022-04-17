Yolanda Martinez disappeared after going to look for work in Nuevo Leon

Yolanda Martinez, 26, disappeared since March 31 after being last seen in the Constituyentes de Querétaro colony in San Nicolás, Nuevo León.

According to the statements of his father, Gerardo Martínez, the last thing that was known about Yolanada's activities was that he stayed to sleep at his grandmother's house in San Nicolás and from there he went to look for work.

Her father claimed that Yolanda had been interested in a job application but said he did not know if the company was located in the San Nicolás region or was located in another region.

However, a new clue about Yolanada aired when, with the help of family and acquaintances, they found a video in which she was caught walking down the street.

In this video you can see the figure of Yolanda walking at 11:00 in the morning through the streets of the Constituyentes de Querétaro colony. However, it is still unknown where he went or what happened after this event.

Yolanda buscaba un trabajo (foto: Captura de pantalla)

The search form specifies that the young woman, at the time of her disappearance, was wearing a black striped blouse, black denim pants and sneakers.

Gerardo Martínez, through a video of Citizens in Support of Human Rights, AC (CADHAC), said he wanted them to “take my search seriously, to take me seriously and to be followed up, waiting for her to return.”

Yolanda's sister also expressed her discontent and indignation with the authorities because, despite having high technology and resources needed to carry out the search, she was the one who found two videos without the help of the entity's government.

“It is not possible that a person without a car, without a very modern cell phone only with my sister's heart, is looking for evidence that could have been from my sister (...) and you so much technology, luxury cars with all the piggy balls that have so many security cameras (...) can't find anything,” wrote Yolanda's sister.

And the fact is that the state of Nuevo León is experiencing difficult times due to a series of disappearances of women within the entity, since in the first quarter of 2022 alone at least 18 alerts were issued for the disappearance of young people in the entity, including minors between 12 and 15 years of age, of which we have been able to locate at least 10.

Los casos de desaparición en Nuevo León han indignado a la sociedad (Fotos: Instagram / @debanhi.escobar // Twitter/@barbsmakeupac)

Of these, two cases have endured: that of María Fernanda Contreras Ruiz and that of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua.

María Fernanda, 27, a graduate of Tecnológico de Monterrey, was reported missing on April 3 in the neighborhood of La Alhambra, Monterrey, when after meeting with friends she told her family that she would stop by Apodaca to accompany a supposed friend who wanted to buy a car. After that, nothing was known about his whereabouts.

Unfortunately, by April 7, his body was found when elements of the State Prosecutor's Office entered a house in the same area that the family had already reported, finding the lifeless body of María Fernanda with severe blows to the head.

In the case of Debanhi Escobar, she has been missing since April 9 after having attended a party with a group of friends in the municipality of Escobedo in Nuevo León.

So far little is known about the investigation that the FGE has carried out, despite the fact that his father said that the regional governor, Samuel García, has been keeping an eye on his progress.

