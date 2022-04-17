Universitario vs Alianza Lima LIVE GoalPeru minute by minute at the monumental stadium Peruvian classic date 10 league 1 lineups result summary

Universitario de Deportes and Alianza Lima will face each other this Sunday, April 17, for the tenth matchday of the Liga 1 Apertura Tournament.

Both teams live differently, but they have a common goal: to win. The commitment will be played at the Estadio Monumental de Ate and will feature the transmission of the GOLPERU signal, as well as LIVE STREAMING on Movistar Play and the Infobae website.

University of Sports News

Universitario de Deportes reaches this commitment to full morale after coming back and beating on the hour by 2-1 Ayacucho FC at the Ciudad de Cumaná Stadium. The goals of Hernán Novick and Andy Polo made all the fans of the 'U' vibrate. In addition, they reached 16 points and are still alive in the fight for the first place of the tournament.

“We are evaluating what type of system we are going to use. I have always said that I try to adapt to the characteristics of my players and those of the rival. Luckily, we've played with different systems before and we've even varied within the match to different tactical themes. And sometimes it has worked for us,” said the coach of the merengues Alvaro Gutiérrez in the pre-classic.

“I think Alianza is a big team, with a great squad. And while its power is not reflected in the standings, in a classic that dissipates completely. It's my first time directing a classic in Peru, but it's not my first time directing classics,” the coach of Universitario de Deportes added at a press conference.

Alianza Lima News

For their part, Alianza Lima, are facing double competition in both Liga 1 and the Copa Libertadores de América, where they chain two consecutive defeats against River Plate (1-0) and Colo Colo (2-1). However, in Liga 1 they regained their way with their triumph by the slightest difference against UTC thanks to a goal by Hernán Barcos. In this way, the blue and white cast added 8 points and is ranked 13th in the tournament

“We are physically fine, I have a pain, but nothing that can stop me from playing. The pain is in my leg, it doesn't matter where because later they will look for me, but I hope to get to the match well,” said striker Hernán Barcos at a press conference.

“We have to work a little harder, especially from the head to believe that we can play a good game this Sunday and get a good result. The moment we spent is uncomfortable, because we know we can give more, but we can't keep that,” added the blue and white attacker.

College vs. Alianza Lima: schedules around the world

Peru: 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 3:00 p.m.

Colombia: 3:00 p.m.

Mexico: 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

Chile: 5:00 p.m.

United States (Florida): 4:00 p.m.

Spain: 10:00 p.m.

College vs. Alianza Lima: possible lineups

University: José Carvallo; Aldo Corzo, Federico Alonso, Nelinho Quina, Ivan Santillán; Gerson Barreto, Angel Cayetano, Piero Quispe; Andy Polo, Hernán Novick and Alex Valera.

Lima Alliance: Angelo Campos; Renato Rojas, Jefferson Portales, Pablo Miguez, Yordi Vilchez; Josepmir Ballón, Jairo Concha, Edgar Benitez; Pablo Lavandeira, Cristian Benavente and Hernán Barcos.

Where to watch Universitario de Deportes vs. Alianza on TV on Liga 1?

The match between Universitario vs. You can see Alanza Lima on the screen of Gol Perú, channels 14 and 714 HD from Movistar. You can also follow the minute by minute through the Infobae website.

