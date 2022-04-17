Danna Paola set fire to the nets with a daring bikini: “Under the influence of the moon”

Danna Paola is considered one of the Mexican artists with the greatest international presence due to her long career within the medium; she constantly receives recognition from the public through tender messages that end up turning her publications into a reflection of the impact she has generated among her thousands of fans. However, that's not all, she has also stolen more than a breath with her iconic outfits and natural beauty.

This weekend was no exception, the protagonist of Amy: the girl with the blue backpack surprised her more than 33 million Instagram followers with a couple of photographs she took from a paradisiacal place framed by huge palm trees and large green areas. But the center of attention was not the beautiful landscape, but the spectacular figure that the singer wears at the age of 26.

The Mala Fama performer posed for the camera in a revealing seemingly metallic bikini that contrasted with the sun's rays on her skin and her long brown hair. Danna Paola completed her look with a simple necklace and large sunglasses, but what ended up stealing all eyes were her legs and contoured abdomen.

“Under the effects of the moon,” she wrote in her Instagram post and it was a matter of minutes before the comment box was filled with a wave of flattery in her honor, where while some took the opportunity to send her a greeting and declarations of love to her, as well as acknowledging the undeniable beauty of the Mexican woman, others applauded his boldness.

“Corpazo”, “Daughter of the Mais!” , “You are cool”, “I die”, “The most beautiful in the world”, “You are a full moon”, “The most precious”, “Woman”, were some reactions. Within the same section some figures from the media appeared such as Apio Quijano, Sofía Reyes, and Karla Días, who expressed their feelings through fire emojis.

In general, Danna Paola's photographs provoked euphoria among social media users, who were not satisfied with recognizing her beauty in the comments section, also replicated the images on other platforms by making them viral. This is not the first time that the artist has gone through a similar situation.

A few days ago, she posted a photo she took from the outside of a facility, where she highlighted a star-type top in purple tones that left her fans speechless by the transparencies and precise areas it covered. Currently, both photos are about to exceed one and a half million likes.

Previously, Danna Paola shared her feelings about body shaming (body humiliation) after a print media focused on the recent article that did in her honor aspects related to feminine beauty and not to her latest professional triumphs as she initially thought. Faced with the differences, the actress failed the angle through her Twitter account.

“Whenever I do interviews, I talk about my projects, my current state, motivations, mental health, etc. But I always get asked about my physique, it's always a point of opinion, and I have been struggling with those questions for years and turning them around to something positive,” he said.

“This time during the interview they put too much emphasis on what I look like now, specifically with my body, and I honestly avoided those questions and focused on my mental health as that has helped me a lot to take care of myself on the outside as well,” he added.

On that occasion, the actress explained that the magazine tried to emphasize “what it looks like now” and she looked for ways to turn them around talking about issues related to mental health so that she could look better in all aspects.

