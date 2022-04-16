Nazarene dog: the TikTok video that went viral this Easter

Nazarene dog

The passion of Holy Week knows no bounds. Even on TikTok users have shown their enthusiasm for dates with videos of doggies dressed as Nazarenes. Although the idea seems very simple, publications of this type quickly became popular, adding millions of views.

Several TikTok users disguised their pets as Nazarenes, using hashtags of #SemanaSanta, #JuevesSanto, #Dogslover, #LiveForTheChallenge, #animal, among others.

On this occasion, Chihuahua dogs were the favorite for people. In just three days, user titandealcala's canine has earned 2.6 million views. Another of the Nazarene dogs that became famous was that of hechapedacitos, which collected 18.4 reproductions in recent days.

The chichuahua of the tiktoker titandealcala added the song Marcha Real by the Marchas Los Costaleros Group, and in addition, to add more attraction to the video, he sat the puppy in a smart vacuum cleaner next to a battery-powered candle. The combination of all those elements helped make the video go viral on this date.

The Nazarenes are members of a brotherhood who do penance during Holy Week. Their clothing is characterized by caps in peak. His name came from the people of Galilee, where Jesus spent most of his life.

Although Jesus was born in Bethlehem, Judea, he spent a brief time in Egypt, and later settled with his father, Joseph and his mother, Mary, in the town of Nazareth, where he lived and worked as a carpenter until he began preaching at the age of 30.

It is the so-called “dynamic filter” of photos, which is similar to the well-known MyHeritage application. Similarity is the addition of realistic qualities to still photos. When the filter is applied, the faces are animated, as if the image were a video clip.

Being a simple method, the filter can be used to bring to life any image around us — whether it's poster, cover, drawing, print — as if it were a video. It is a trend in the application with the hashtag #dynamicphoto. Here are some videos so you can see what's new about the filter.

To find it, you can follow the following steps:

- Open the application

- Go to the Discover section

- Search for “Dynamic Photo Filter”.

- Then the dynamic photo filter can be found and applied to an image by tapping the filter in the Effects tab.

- Alternatively, if the TikTok camera is open, the user can simply tap the Effects icon and then the Dynamic Photo Filter icon in the Trends section.

TikTok is an application that allows you to create and share short videos: 3 to 15 seconds or 30 to 60 seconds. It was created by the Chinese company ByteDance in 2016. He first released it in China, under the name Douyin and, the following year, to the rest of the world under the name TikTok.

It should be remembered that TikTok for Business is the internet giant's platform with which big or small brands can create their marketing strategies with the help of the creative processes that TikTok offers. “No matter how big or small your business is, nor what you do or sell, your brand deserves to be discovered here”, is the advertising that the social network makes of its online marketing alternative.

