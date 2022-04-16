Luis Diaz will start with Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Liverpool v Benfica - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 13, 2022 Liverpool's Luis Diaz during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Luis Diaz has earned a place in Liverpool's starting eleven after his outstanding performances in the Champions League matches against Benfica, where he scored a goal, and his easy adaptation to the Premier League in the seven matches he has played and scored two goals, against Brighton Albion and against Norwich City City.

The 'guajiro' will have a new opportunity to stand out with 'Los Reds' now against Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal, against which Diaz has had the opportunity to play just 64 minutes in three games. This will be his first starter appearance at the oldest club tournament in the world. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 in the morning, Colombian time, at the legendary Wembley Stadium.

Luis Díaz será titular con el Liverpool en la semifinal de la FA Cup ante Manchester City Liverpool FC

The most recent match between Liverpool and the 'Citizens' was on April 10, 2022, when those led by Jürgen Klopp traveled to Manchester for the Premier League match, which ended in a 2-2 draw. The locals scored by Kevin De Bruyne at five minutes and Gabriel Jesús at 37. While the draws were scored by Diego Jota in the 13th minute and Sadio Mané in the 46th minute.

