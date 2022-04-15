Minor is saved from dying in nautical competition in Cartagena: coast guard caught her to auxiliary

A few minutes ago, the Colombian Navy confirmed the rescue of a minor who had an accident in Cartagena Bay, near the Naval Club, while practicing a water sport. As they initially stated, the young woman lost control of the board, which was driven by a wing, or modality known as Wing Foil, which caused her to fall into the sea and become unconscious.

The captain of the frigate Fredman Edicson Jiménez Cifuentes, commander of the Cartagena coast guard station, spoke with Infobae and revealed the details of what happened.

The Cartagena Coast Guard Station activated all emergency devices and equipment, allowing the immediate location of the boat and the young woman. She was then transported to the pier known as “Las Gaviotas”, where she was initially assessed and later transferred to a medical center in the capital of Bolivar, where she was given a complete check-up. The video shows when the coast guards carry out emergency maneuvers while they arrived ashore.

Colombian Navy assists minors in emergency at sea. Colombian Navy Coast Guard units evacuated in the last hours, a minor who would have been shipwrecked in Cartagena Bay.

Regarding the health condition of the minor, Captain Jiménez said:

It should be noted that there are alerts issued by the authorities, which recommend tourists, bathers and sportsmen to be careful during these days of Easter holidays. According to the Colombian Directorate General Maritime, DIMAR, there has been “a progressive increase in the speed of the trade winds and the height of the wave in the Caribbean Sea”, this would be affecting Cartagena, Puerto Bolivar, Riohacha, Santa Marta and Barranquilla.

Faced with these alerts, the captain recommended:

However, he added that they are monitoring the “Tailwinds”, which have shown a small increase in the afternoon hours during the last few days. “That is why it is important to take all preventive measures for the return of bathers or athletes from the island area to Cartagena. Well, because at that time of the afternoon, the waves are a little stronger than during the morning, when they go to that area. So, we have some security schemes that there are no devices in different places to do the return control of those boats and verify that they really do, because they all arrive without any news”, he said.

The Navy reminds people that they can reach the emergency response line 146 and line 123 of the National Police, which is linked to the Cartagena Coast Guard Directorate.

KEEP READING: