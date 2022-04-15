Migration seeks 1,664 Venezuelans in Inírida without finishing their registration for the Temporary Protection Permit

In recent hours, it became known that the Colombian Migration Office in Inírida (Guainía) is looking for 1,664 Venezuelans who have not completed the biometrics phase, a prerequisite for successfully completing the registration process to opt for the Temporary Protection Permit

According to the data from Migration Colombia, in Inírida, of the 5,864 Venezuelan migrants who have completed the pre-registration process to opt for the Temporary Protection Permit (PPT), only 4,200 have completed the biometrics phase.

Given this, the local and immigration authorities invite the 1,664 people, who have not done the biometrics, to come to the office located on Calle 15 # 7- 17 in the city of Inírida, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12 m. and from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. or schedule their appointment through the page www.migracioncolombia.gov.co.

To remember: to schedule your appointment and continue with the biometrics phase, you must present the certificate of the Single Register of Venezuelan Migrants (RUMV) and the identity document.

The Colombia Migration Office in Inírida announced that the pre-registration process is being carried out at the immigration control post, where shifts are also being scheduled for the biometrics phase, which will take place between June 4 and 5, 2022, within the framework of a service fair organized by local entities.

The Migration Office also warned that, to date, there are, to be delivered, 86 physical PPT cards for boys and girls under the age of seven, since the beneficiaries have not been able to be located by Migration officials, who have been conducting, so far in 2022, active searches of the Venezuelan population in urban neighborhoods and in the different indigenous communities, and shelters surrounding the city, seeking to regulate the migrant population.

On April 12, the National Administrative Department of Statistics (Dane) revealed the figures of the Pulso Migratorio survey for Colombia for January and February this year, according to which only 15% of Venezuelan migrants are allowed to work in the national territory.

“15.4% of migrants surveyed between January and February 2022 reported having Special Permit to Stay (PEP), while 84.6% did not have it. Of this 15.4% who have the PEP, 15.7% were women and 15.0% were men. Since 2018, 41.3% of this population has had the permit and since 2019, 24.2%,” says Dane.

According to Dane figures, Bogotá, with 24% of the Venezuelan migrant population, remains the city that receives the most people arriving in Colombia for the first time from Venezuela. It is followed by Norte de Santander with 14.3%, Antioquia with 9.5%, Atlántico with 8.3% and Valle del Cauca with 7.0%.

With regard to the employment situation of Venezuelan migrants, Dane states that 85.0% said they had difficulty getting paid work.

Regarding the latter, Dane said that, “of the migrants consulted by the Migration Pulse Survey between January and February 2022, 48.3% reported that last month in their employment they earned from $700,001 to $1,050,000 and 17.7% received from $350,001 to $700,000. In addition, 92.1 per cent said they did not receive overtime income in the last month.”

