In the world of social networks, there are many messages that come in of all kinds, several of them can be quite flattering, but also a large part of them could be a gathering of criticism, negativism and hatred. Everyone has their own way of dealing with this information, either by ignoring the bad or responding to it, for example, the latter was what Juliana Calderón did.

From her Stories on Instagram, the businesswoman gave way for her followers to send her questions, among the large number of messages that probably came to her in a row, there were those who wanted to insult her by writing: “Eat shit*”.

Immediately, Yina Calderón's sister came to the humor to give an answer: “I tell you that when I was going to be born, time passed to be in the womb and I managed to do papó in my mother's womb and ate it, I lasted in the incubator for about twenty days, so when you want to send me shit*, I ate it, thank you”.

Later, Calderón also reported another negative message she received, in which she was asked to grow up and described her as a ridiculous person. Faced with this scenario, the entrepreneur simply responded by listing some of her achievements.

“Well, to be 24 years old with a company formed, almost a lawyer, to have an emotional stability with my family, with my partner, with my whole circle for me is to mature, I don't know for you what it is to mature...” , were his words on the subject.

To put into context, within the business field Juliana Calderón is focused on hair products, mainly on the sale of keratins. However, his company also offers hair treatments, matting, among others.

Juliana Calderón's response to her detractors

Among the list of questions that came to her from her audience, there was also a question centered on: “Did they finally invite you to Valdiri's wedding or not?”

Although Calderón initially resorted to humor to respond, she later clarified that this invitation would never happen. “Obviously babies, they don't remember that I showed them an invitation as it came to us beautiful, beautiful. Lies, no, they didn't invite us or invite us or anything...”

As Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma began to distribute invitations to their marriage, in early April Juliana Calderón shared some Instagram Stories as a joke on the subject. So, in the course of the images, he is heard saying: “You won't believe it, but I have already received the invitation of Miss Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma to marriage... they say they didn't send us a drink because we drank a lot, so aguita”.

This is because the invitation that the content creators sent to those close to them also included a bottle of Whisky, specifically from Blue Label.

Juliana joked on the subject with her sister Yina Calderón, it is worth remembering that, the latter has had some public friction with Valdiri.

Juliana and Yina Calderón joke about their alleged invitation to the marriage of Andrea Valdiri and Felipe Saruma

