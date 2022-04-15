Get up early! Monserrate Trail closes at noon on Easter

After a day of maintenance and total closure took place on Tuesday on the Cerro de Monserrate trail, more than 22,000 people were encouraged to walk up the stone road to that iconic place in Bogotá this Holy Thursday.

The Monserrate trail finally welcomed locals and visitors after two years of total closures and partial capacity due to the covid-19 pandemic. The only restrictions included pregnant women, pets, adults over 75 years of age, children under one meter tall and people under the influence of psychoactive agents.

In addition, the Mayor's Office of Bogotá insisted that the trail could only be accessed between five in the morning and midday . However, one or another clueless man arrived after the time indicated on the first holy day and could not climb the hill on foot: he had the options of climbing by cable car, funicular or returning another day.

To prevent it from happening to you, keep this time restriction in mind and arrive early so that you can reach up and down the cobbled path. If you find it closed, please refrain from climbing the bush if you do not have enough hiking experience, as you could get lost or injured.

In addition to sportsmen and outdoor enthusiasts, some Catholics climb the hill during Holy Week as parishioners and pilgrims, since at the top is the Basilica Sanctuary of the Fallen Lord of Monserrate, a religious figure to whom miracles of all kinds have been attributed.

Needless to say, entering the basilica is free and that it works like any other Catholic parish: there will be liturgical celebrations and the usual activities of the Major Week will take place. However, some of these activities will take place after the closing time of the trail.

For example, the celebration of the Passion of Jesus Christ — on Good Friday at three in the afternoon — and the Easter Vigil — on Holy Saturday at six in the afternoon. If you will attend these activities, take money with you to ascend or descend by cable car or funicular. In addition, you must carry your vaccination card against covid-19 with you.

Please note that the activities will also be broadcast on Facebook Live, so you can watch them from home at no cost.

The mayor's office of Bogotá reported that the Quebrada La Vieja, San Francisco-Vicachá, La Aguadora and Guadalupe-Aguanoso trails will be open for citizens to visit during Holy Week. The four trails are located in the Eastern Hills of Bogotá.

The tours that will be carried out through these ecosystems guarantee passive recreation and the Public Use Plan of the Los Cerros reserve. To attend, citizens must make prior registration in the application https://gme.acueducto.com.co/visitas/. Upon arrival at the meeting point, they will verify the quota and the vaccination card.

The district administration warns you that the Guadeloupe-Aguanoso road will be closed on Friday, April 15 due to a pilgrimage that will take place along the main road to Guadalupe. The pilgrimage that takes place from the Nuestra Señora de La Peña church, in the Los Laches neighborhood, Ermita de la Peña or Alto de La Cruz to Cerro Aguanoso and the Sanctuary of the Virgin of Guadalupe is restricted. The only access is precisely through the church of Guadalupe.

