The controversy grows in F1 after the inspection of the drivers' underwear: Hamilton's anger at the ban on wearing jewelry

On the eve of the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, there was a bit of a stir among drivers because the International Automobile Federation (FIA) began to focus on regulations related to their clothing. In this context, the controversy has grown because Lewis Hamilton, one of the figures on the grid, anticipated his rejection of the regulations that force competitors to remove all jewelry, rings and chains.

The star Mercedes driver, seven-time world champion in the top category of motorsport, explained that he will not respect the rule because, as much as he wants to remove the elements from his body, he would not be able to do so. In addition, Hamilton said that it is a decision that he must make about his body himself.

“I have no plans to take off my jewelry at the races. Anyway, I can't get some of them off. The ones in my right ear are practically welded. So I have to cut off my ear to get them off. That's why they will stay,” the British athlete told reporters after the race, according to Reuters. “You should be able to be who you are,” he insisted.

The 37-year-old, who finished fourth with Mercedes in the Melbourne race, has decided not to comply with regulations that prevent drivers from wearing body piercings or metal neckchains, a rule that has been introduced since 2004 but has never been applied correctly. “And I will continue to do so... I really don't understand the little things they're picking up on,” Hamilton said.

In fact, the experienced English pilot took the opportunity to mock the situation. “I know you have a nipple piercing, man,” Hamilton jokingly told Verstappen, who played along. “Do you want to see it again?” , replied the young star of the Red Bull team.

The whole controversy started in the preview of the Australian Grand Prix, when the F1 governing body decided to reinforce this regulation. The new race director, Niels Wittich, told drivers that “body piercing or metal chains on the neck” would not be allowed and that they would even review the use of underwear before the races.

Another driver who showed his dissatisfaction was the Frenchman Pierre Gasly. In statements published by the specialized site Motorsport, the young competitor of Alpha Tauri ironized about what happened and invited Wittich to review the runners one by one. “If you want to check my ass, feel free, I have nothing to hide. My penis, everything. If that makes you happy, feel free,” Gasly shot.

The rule in question forms part of Article 5, in the third chapter of Appendix L of the FIA International Sports Code, which seeks to protect drivers in the event of a sudden departure from the car during an accident. In 2005, the FIA imposed for the first time “an immediate ban on the use of jewelry” on runners and the rule was subsequently adopted in the International Sports Code.

For many years there were no problems in this regard, but the landing of Niels Wittich, and his desire to ensure high safety standards and reduce risks, have sparked a new controversy among the motorsport elite.

