Orange alert declared for waves and strong winds in the Caribbean region

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (IDEAM) declared the orange alert in the Caribbean region to the latest reports of strong winds, waves, rains and possible storms. The entity's forecast indicated that the situation will last for the next three days, especially in southern Bolivar, Sucre, Córdoba and Urabá.

Ideam called on small ships to consult with the harbor captaincies before sailing to avoid accidents. In fact, high school meteorologist Daniel Useche explained to Blu Radio that wind conditions are “above normal”, even for this time of year.

The entity said that winds between 37 and 55 km/h are expected on holy days. “An orange alert is maintained in the central Caribbean due to violent waves and waves with values above normal. This situation is expected to continue until the end of the week,” concluded Useche.

Ideam also mentioned that it makes available the National System for Disaster Prevention and Response (SNPAD) and the National Environmental System (SINA), which will issue the daily technical report on environmental alerts of hydrometeorological origin so that citizens can take appropriate concerns.

The institute also called for prevention by tourists who will take advantage of Holy Week to travel to the beaches of the departments of Atlántico, Magdalena and Bolivar, as incidents could occur due to high waves.

Rainy season

It should be recalled that the director of Ideam, Yolanda González, had already warned that Major Week would have heavy rainfall in much of the country. The official also recalled that for April, May and June in Colombia rainfall increases between 20% and 30% are expected due to the first rainfall season of the year and the evolution of the La Niña phenomenon in the country.

“We are going to have a great incursion of humidity and precipitation in much of the country. (...) We will have significant rainfall in departments such as Antioquia, Santander, in Norte de Santander, in Cundinamarca and Boyacá,” explained the director of Ideam at NotiCentro1 CM&.

According to Ideam, during the fourth month of this year, rainfall is expected above 20%, especially in the central-west of the Caribbean region, in the center of the Andean region and in the plains foothills of Orinoquia.

In the case of the Caribbean region, the institute predicted rainfall over 20% in La Guajira, Atlántico, Bolivar, southern Sucre and Córdoba, while in the rest of the region, rainfall typical of the season is expected. Meanwhile, in San Andrés and Providencia, rainfall is expected between 20 and 30% above the historical averages recorded.

The Andean and Orinoquia regions will also register rainfall above 20% and 30% of the normal forecast. According to Ideam, in the case of the former, the increase in rainfall is expected in Norte de Santander, the Cundiboyacense highlands and north of Huila, while, in Orinoquia, the increase will be in the plains piedmont of Meta and to the west of that department.

As for the Amazon, the institute reported that, for the time being, rainfall is expected to be close to historical averages, that is, that it will not increase.

