Ministers, congressmen and authorities call for justice for little Damaris and demand life imprisonment for the 'Chiclayo Monster'

Before the s kidnapping and rape of Damaris, the 3-year-old girl who was outraged in Chiclayo, several authorities showed their indignation and demanded justice for the little one. Congressmen, ministers and even former public officials raised their voices on their social networks. The request for the punishment of Juan Antonio Enriquez, the subject responsible for this atrocity, is unanimous.

The first to speak out was the Vice-President of the Republic and head of the Ministry of Development and Social Inclusion, Dina Boluarte, who expressed her indignation over this case and demanded that it fall the full weight of the law against the aggressor.

“Insecurity and violence in the streets took another victim: a girl was abducted and sexually raped in Chiclayo. We demand that the full weight of the law be exercised against the aggressor, who has already been captured. The child and her family require our full support,” Boluarte said.

The Minister for Women and Vulnerable Populations, Diana Miloslavic, was another of those who raised her voice in support of Damaris. He expressed his condemnation of the crime committed against the victim. “My resounding sentence of the crime against the sexually assaulted 3-year-old girl. I demand from our authorities and justice system the most severe punishment against the rapist. We will continue to provide care to the victim and support their family,” he said.

Avanza País MP Patricia Chirinos expressed her anger, mentioning that this case cannot go unpunished. “The painful disappearance and condemnable rape of the 3-year-old girl cannot go unpunished. The bloody aggressor must be prosecuted and tried with life imprisonment! It is urgent that @MimpPeru, @FiscaliaPeru and @PoliciaPeru act diligently. #JusticiaParaDamaris #NiUnaMenos,” he said.

For her part, Flor Pablo, a parliamentarian of the Morado Party, felt indignant and expressed her repudiation of the aggressor of this minor. “#JUSTICIAPARADAMARIS There are no words that can show the repudiation, condemnation and outrage towards the rapist of a 3-year-old girl in Chiclayo. The @FiscaliaPeru has acted swiftly, but we must ensure that the judiciary gives an exemplary sanction. They inform me that the Women's Emergency Center is in contact with the family and supporting them. I call on the media and citizens not to share images or videos of the minor. We cannot allow their exposure and re-victimization. I will follow up to ensure that justice is done,” he said.

Chiclayanos march demanding justice for Damaris

Meanwhile, Kelly Portalatino, a congressman of the Peru-Libre party, demands that the monster from Chiclayo be punished in an exemplary way. “Dear God! Let the full weight of the law fall on this sick guy, who kidnapped and outraged the little 3-year-old Damaris in the city of Chilcayo. She is now hospitalized at Las Mercedes Hospital and was admitted to the operating room. #JUSTICIAPARADAMARIS,” he said.

For his part, the legislator of Popular Action, Ilich López, stresses that differences in Congress must be set aside in order to solve the real problems.

“Political discrepancies must be set aside and begin to solve the real problems such as the #Damaris tragedy in #Chiclayo. I call on my colleagues at @congresoperu to legislate in favour of greater protection for our children,” he said.

Also, the lawyer and former women's minister, Rosario Sasieta expressed her deep sadness and indignation at this case. “Do you ask me why my soul is in a thousand pieces? By a 3-year-old girl who was outraged in Chiclayo. Grateful to our NPP who in less than 24 hours captured the miserable. The hospitalized girl. We demand speed and maximum sanction of the infamous aggressor,” he wrote.

REMAND

The Second Preparatory Investigation Court of José Leonardo Ortiz ordered nine months of pre-trial detention for Juan Antonio Enríquez García, accused of the crimes of rape and abduction in aggrievance of a three-year-old girl.

The head of the aforementioned Court, María Vasquez Vasquez, ordered the measure in response to a request from the Public Prosecutor's Office that accused Juan Antonio Enríquez of the aforementioned crimes.

