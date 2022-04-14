Easter in Chincha: the typical dishes and desserts you should enjoy at this time

There is always an opportunity to enjoy Peruvian cuisine, especially on holidays such as the Easter week. These are days where Peruvians and tourists look for the best typical dishes to enjoy the taste of national food. And Chincha presents itself as a great destination for this purpose.

Along these lines, it is ideal to take advantage of holidays (Thursday and Friday) to make a trip to this destination with family or friends. And since food is an essential part of getting to know a place, here's what we can find in Chincha. Get to know it in the next note.

CUISINE IN CHINCHA

Chinchana cuisine has carapulcra as a standard-bearer with a delicious dry soup. Moreover, when served together, the dish is called “breast stain”. Also noteworthy are the dry goat and rabbit, the chupe and the cebiche of mussels, the turkey mince, the pumpkin locro, the tamales, the anticuchos and the corn humitas.

On the other hand, in desserts the favorites are loquat jelly, quince pounded, green fig and plum sweet, strained beans and picarones.

Carapulcra con sopa seca

It is a typical food of the Peruvian coast, a dish that is prepared with pork, chicken or both, parsley and always a delicious chili pepper to eat at home. However, since you are going on a trip to the city, look for a 'point' where you are sure to enjoy this meal. I remember Luis' Cuto 'Guadalupe's advice for trying this dish, and what better than knowing part of Peru.

Seco de cabrito

Seco is one of the most representative dishes of northern Peru with some variations in different regions, where the main ingredient is the tender meat of the kid and it is served with beans dressed in onions and garlic. However, it also has a presence in Chincha. It is mostly consumed during popular and family holidays, and Easter is no exception.

Seco de cabrito

Ceviche de mejillones

It's still summer season and what better way to travel to Chincha and try a mussel ceviche. It contains red onion, juice, coriander leaves, pepper and this mollusk. Everything to enjoy with the family.

Cebiche de mejillones

Picadillo de pavo

It contains rice, potatoes and vegetables that accompany the minced turkey. It's different from what you usually eat at Christmas. Remember that this dish is known in Chincha.

Picadillo de pavo

Jalea de Níspero

Also known as loquat jam. It is ideal to take advantage of this fruit when it is in season. Medlar is a fruit with a high amount of pectin, which is a natural fiber that allows the jam to thicken once cold. In addition, it contains vitamins, minerals and tannins, making it a very nutritious and complete food.

Jalea de níspero

Quince pounding

Quince candy, a post that you can try after a delicious lunch in Chincha. Although it has its origin in Greece, from where it spread to countries such as Spain and Portugal, it is in the 'Valley of Joy' that this recipe that enraptures and conquers the palates is rescued and preserved. Try it on your trip.

Machacado de membrillo

