640,000 passengers will move from the Bogotá Transport Terminal during Easter Week

The Ministry of Mobility reported that around 640,000 passengers will travel from the Bogotá Transport Terminal during the celebration of Easter, mainly to the departments of Cundinamarca, Boyacá, Meta, Huila, Tolima, Valle del Cauca, as well as some destinations on the Atlantic Coast.

Compared to 2021, this mobilization represents a 95% increase in passengers and 12% in vehicles. In addition, passengers are expected to be mobilized by at least 67,000 passengers between Wednesday and Thursday.

It should be noted that the Bogotá Transport Terminal has a strict biosafety protocol when entering the terminals, during the stay and boarding of vehicles, which includes washbasins and gel dispensers, thermographic cameras for capacity control and signage to respect social distancing.

In turn, the Secretariat, within the action plan that will be in force at the exits and entrances to Bogotá during the celebration of Easter, indicated that it expects that, during these days, about 764,644 vehicles will leave Bogotá, a figure 1.8% higher than that recorded in 2021, when there were 751,094 vehicles, while in 2019 they were registered 898,376 tanks, the figure is reduced by 14.8%.

In this regard, the entity indicated that it will have the support of the members of the Road Management and the Guide Group of the Mobility Secretariat, as well as a total of 70 cranes between Wednesday the 13th and Sunday the 17th.

For its part, the National Police, through the Bogotá Transit and Transport Section, has arranged nearly 1,000 uniformed personnel for the main road corridors entering and exiting the city, more than 30 fixed checkpoints, as well as 5 mobile phones that will carry out surveillance and control tasks.

Safety, mobility and accident prevention tasks will be carried out at these points, so more than 20 alcohol sensors, 14 speed cameras and mobile crime units have been set up. The monitoring of city entrances and exits, average speeds and vehicle volumes, will be carried out from the Traffic Management Center (CGT) in Bogotá.

From there, 14 prioritized corridors will be monitored. Some of them are the North Highway, Highway Sur, Carrera Seventh and Avenida Boyacá. The road to the Llano, the way to La Calera and the road to Choachí will also be monitored.

The Mobility Secretariat requested that the following recommendations be taken into account for the weekend trip:

-Check the technical-mechanical condition of the vehicle, have the road kit and the documentation up to date of the vehicle.

-Ensure that all occupants of the vehicle wear their seat belts correctly.

-Plan your route and use apps like Waze to review the best route to your destination. It is a good way to drive safely and prevent any kind of unforeseen events.

-Check the condition of the roads. It is a way to ensure a safe and smooth journey. Find out more through the Twitter account of the National Institute of Roads (Invías) @numeral767.

-Avoid risky maneuvers such as overruns or transit through unauthorized roads or directions.

Bear in mind: Before driving, avoid the use of alcoholic, psychoactive substances or medications that may affect attention span. In case of drunk driving, it leads to the imposition of financial sanctions, the immobilization of the vehicle and even the suspension of the license.

The entity stressed to travelers that entry to Bogotá on the last day of the Easter weekend (Sunday, April 17), has restrictions from noon to 8 pm. Between 12 noon and 4 pm, only vehicles with even license plates and from 4 pm to 8 pm, vehicles with odd license plates will be allowed in.

