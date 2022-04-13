The plans that the Bogotá Botanical Garden has for this Holy Week

During Holy Week, thousands of inhabitants of the city of Bogotá decide to leave the city; however, in the same way, many national tourists arrive in the capital of the country and those who stay in the city also look for plans to enjoy themselves. To this end, the Bogotá Botanical Garden announced that for these days of rest it will offer its visitors an experience of connection with nature in the Tropicario Distrital.

For April 14, 15, 16 and 17, the Botanical Garden prepared activities that guarantee experiences full of landscapes, colors, sounds and aromas for a physical and emotional reconnection with nature for those interested. For example, for foreign tourists who do not speak the Spanish language there are tours of the site in English language, spaces for meditation and a visit to the Garden space dedicated to Colombian flora.

The Tropicario in Bogotá houses and reproduces the flora of the different ecosystems of Colombia. This is a space of 2,600 square meters built in the shape of a dome, in glass and with varying heights; for the capital it is one of the most impressive infrastructures that can be visited in the city.

For those interested, the Bogotá Botanical Garden will be operating from this Holy Thursday until Sunday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The value of tickets for domestic visitors is $5,000 for people over 5 years old, while those under 5 and over 62 years old have free admission. In addition, admission to the Tropicario has an additional value of 5,000 pesos.

While for foreign visitors the entrance to the Botanical Garden costs $5,000 and the entrance to the Tropicario is $10,000. It should be noted that in the Tropicario groups of up to 20 people are allowed in each tour, so the number of tickets is subject to availability and demand.

A tour of the Tropicario involves getting to know the wildlife of the country's mountains, through a trip from the superparamo, an ecosystem where the rivers that run through the territory are born; to the tropical rainforests, one of the most biodiverse places in the world. In the same way, it is a way to get to know a little about the biodiversity of the country's main rivers, Cauca and Magdalena, until you reach Alta Guajira.

Foto: Jardín Botánico de Bogotá

It should be noted that at the end of March, the Tropicario of the Bogotá Botanical Garden was recognized with a “Special Mention” in the 2022 version of the Architecture Biennial held in Santa Cruz (Bolivia). The venue received this important mention because the jury that qualified the event considered this place to be a window for knowledge and an inspiration for scientific and educational initiatives that promote the appropriation of Colombia's environmental wealth.

With this recognition, the Botanical Garden has won five international awards and 3 nominations for different categories and competitions worldwide. Regarding this, the director of the Botanical Garden, Martha Liliana Perdomo said that “this mention encourages us to continue working towards the construction of a more conscious and committed environmental citizenship”.

In addition to this, throughout the month, residents and tourists in the city of Bogotá will also be able to enjoy other activities that are part of the cultural agenda of the place, including talks, workshops and experiences with nature. For example, on Friday 22nd, Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th of April there will be an illustration meeting with programming suitable for all ages.

