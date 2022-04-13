Meet Joaquín Torres, the Peruvian who won the silver medal in the Pan American

In recent years, individual and contact sports have also brought great joy to Peruvians winning medals, which make us proud when they stand on the podium, with the glorious white-red flag, Joaquín Torres, jiu-jitsu fighter, has been no exception, since he won the silver medal at the Brazilian Pan American Championship Jiujitsu.

For four years he left his comforts in Lima and packed bags to settle in Miami, United States and seek to make a name for himself in jiu-jitsu. For that reason, Infobae called him to tell us his success story.

Congratulations, we found out what you won the silver medal in a Pan American Jiujitsu, how strong was the competition?

I was at the Pan American of the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation) in Orlando, Florida. I had 4 hard fights, in which I won 3, and I lost the final against a Brazilian rival.

How long have you been practicing this martial art?

I've been doing Brazilian jiu-jitsu for almost 11 years. I moved to Miami 4 years ago to train and compete at the highest level. Here I achieved very good results in many competitions and was graduated to the Black Belt by my teacher Roberto Cyborg Abreu in 2019.

Why did you decide to play that sport?

I started with Jiu-Jitsu in 2010, after having been competing in MMA for a couple of years. I have also done boxing, and I must say that Jiu-Jitsu is the most complete and effective martial art of all. In addition to teaching you self-defense, it helps you a lot in concentration, focus and discipline.

What next competitions are you going to face?

On May 15th, I'll be fighting in Chicago. Normally, I try to compete once a month so I don't miss a beat. Then he should be fighting 2 or 3 more tournaments before the World Cup that will be held in September in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What have been the most important achievements in this sport?

The most important achievement was undoubtedly the American National of 2020. It was a tough and difficult tournament. I won the Gold Medal in the Super-Heavy Category (up to 100.5 kg), considering that I weigh 90 kg, but I like it and feel more comfortable fighting with people bigger than me. Then the Pan American a few days ago was also a very valuable achievement.

So, do you always like to play contact sports?

Yeah, like I said, I started very young. At the age of 16 with MMA, and after having been competing I switched to Jiu-Jitsu. I was always a competitive person, and also disciplined. Jiu-Jitsu gave me more discipline and values, which is something important in every person. That is why it is said that Jiu-Jitsu is the only sport that has a family.

Who do you admire?

He admired many athletes, but the person who gave me the most example and help was my teacher Roberto Cyborg Abreu. For the fact that he continues to fight at the age of 41 at the highest level. He won the gold medal in the Pan American a few days ago in the ultra-heavy category. Since I moved to Miami, Jiu-Jitsu has given me many opportunities and opened the doors of many people for me. I plan to continue to leave an example of perseverance and perseverance to achieve the goals that one sets. I have two younger brothers and they are following my path.

Is there a difference in the level of Jiujitsu between the United States and Peru?

I always say that the Latin American powers, in addition to obvious Brazil, are Peru, Ecuador and Argentina. We have warrior blood, and difficult to defeat. Not only in this sport.

In Miami, and in the USA in general there are the best, the simple fact that I was training in FightSports, has given me an incredible touch and level, which I could hardly have achieved in Peru. On the tatami we have a minimum of 20 Black Belts per training.

Why did you decide to emigrate to Miami?

I had the plan since I finished college. I studied Marketing at UPC, and once I graduated I sold my car, and with some savings I moved to Miami. As I mentioned before, the opportunities, level of training and competencies are the best here in the USA. Thank God I was able to get an athlete's visa, and then the residency (greencard).

Any message to young people who long to practice jiujitsu?

When I was 5 years old I had a car accident and had a fractured femur. I was at risk of becoming lame and paraplegic. Thank God they put a nail in my leg and the bone then welded two operations. I don't have a problem now. As I always say, only those who don't take risks have lost. If I hadn't decided to come and live in Miami, maybe I wouldn't be on the right track to fulfill my dreams. That's why I always say that you have to give up fear, excuses, excuses, excuses and look for what makes you happy.

