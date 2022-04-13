Martín Elias Jr. pays tribute to his father with an unpublished photo where Diomedes Díaz also appears

On April 14, the followers and relatives of Martín Elias will pay tribute to the artist who is five years old since he died, after suffering a tragic traffic accident on the roads of Córdoba after giving a concert in Coveñas. It will be a Holy Thursday, so, with all the more reason, tributes to the artist will be focused not so much on the holidays as they are on social networks.

Indeed, fans and relatives of the singer-songwriter vallenato remember him for now; even his son, Martín Elias Jr., opened the round of memories with his father and did so through social networks, where his followers were amazed to see the incredible resemblance.

Through Instagram, Martin Elías Díaz Varón shared two photos; in both of them, the young man was just a child who could hardly utter a word, but that is not the main novelty: in the first image there is the little boy on his father's shoulders, who at that time looked totally different from his last days of life.

In the second, the boy appears under the lap of his grandfather, Diomedes Díaz himself, who was smiling at the time of taking the postcard. Along with the images, Díaz Varón wrote in the description that both are “The two greatest in the vallenato and my two greatest angels”.

I may interest you: Truth Commission will present its work at the Ibero-American Theater Festival in Bogotá

A dos días de cumplirse cinco años de la muerte de Martín Elías, su hijo lo recordó a él y a Diomedes Díaz FOTOS: Vía Instagram (martineliasjr)

As expected, the unpublished images became very popular on this platform, receiving hundreds of comments not only from a good part of his million followers, but also from other artists, such as Rafael María Díaz, who is also the young man's uncle.

Other prominent reactions were “It makes me angry to see these photos, I want them to be alive. Diomedes did not see Martin triumph”; “Martin Elias forever”; “Unique and incomparable, they left a wonderful legacy”; “How to forget this April 14, we miss you Martin Elias, may God have you in his holy glory” and “That is the true love that Martin Elias had for his children, his mother and his brothers”.

It is worth mentioning that this was not the only memory dusted off by the young man of the Diaz dynasty. On April 2, he evoked a more recent image where the then boy appears with his father and sister, Paula Elena Díaz.

FOTO: Vía Instagram (martineliasjr)

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that a few days ago Dayana Jaimes, the last wife of the vallenato artist, was questioned about what she will do on Thursday, April 14 in tribute to her ex-husband. Through a round of 'questions and answers' which she called “Let's talk then”, the journalist was questioned by her followers with the question: “What will they do to Martin on the 14th?”.

It may interest you: On the 61st anniversary of Happy Lora, a review of the year when he was crowned world boxing champion

Jaimes replied that although he did not agree with certain types of acts being done in front of the late artist's grave, he highly respects the beliefs of his followers.

“For my part nothing, nothing, I have never agreed with this kind of thing that goes to the cemetery, they bring mariachis, they play the box, the guacharaca, the accordion. It's very respectable, but I don't share those things,” the influencer told her nearly two million followers through her 'InstaStories'.

KEEP READING: