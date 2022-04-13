Heat alert in CDMX, mayor's offices expect temperatures up to 30 degrees

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 11MARZO2021.- La Secretaría de Gestión Integral de Riesgos y Protección Civil, lanzó una alerta por las altas temperaturas que se han registrado en la ciudad. Recomendó a la población el uso de protector solar e hidratación constante. FOTO: ROGELIO MORALES /CUARTOSCURO.COM

Over the past few days, Mexico City has suffered from high temperatures throughout the afternoon, which could cause various health problems among the population if people are not protected in the right way.

For this reason, the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City assured through social networks that the yellow alert is activated from 20:15 p.m. for the mayors of Azcapotzalco, Cuauhtémoc, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Miguel Hidalgo and Venustiano Carranza.

The period of temperatures ranging from 28 degrees to 30 degrees Celsius, will start from 14:00 on April 13, 2022, until 17:00 on the same day, when a new alert could be issued.

Among the most important recommendations from the Civil Protection, those to avoid falling victim to high temperatures are those that consist of the following steps: use sunscreen, wear light-colored clothing; wear sunglasses, hats or caps; do not expose yourself for a long time to the sun, and lastly, avoid eating on public roads, as food tends to break down quickly.

In addition, don't forget to stay fresh, hydrated and drink plenty of fluids, use sunscreen and keep society informed. In the event of an emergency, you can request help at 911 emergency numbers or 55-5683-2222.

But what is the classification of alert levels by meteorological phenomena about? The Early Warning program is a resource to warn the population about the risks that exist in the event of rain, strong winds, hail, etc.

In the first level, there is the green alert for average conditions in Mexico City; its characteristics are rainfall of less than 15mm/24h, winds less than 39 km/h, no presence of hail or snowfall, high temperatures of 28 degrees Celsius, lows of 6 degrees Celsius.

It is yellow due to the presence of light hydrometeors that cause damage if associated with other circumstances; its characteristics are rainfall of less than 15 to 29mm/24h, winds between 50 and 59 km/h, small hail and snow water, high temperatures of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius or low temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

They continue to use orange for meteorological phenomena whose intensity can cause damage to fragile structures; its characteristics are rainfall of less than 30 to 49mm/24h, winds of 60 to 69 km/h, medium hail fall, light snow, high temperatures of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius or low temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Finally, red for weather events whose intensity causes damage; its characteristics are rains of less than 50 to 70 mm/24h, winds less than 70 to 70 km/h, large hail and presence of snowfall, high temperatures of 34 to 36 degrees Celsius, low temperatures from -2 to 0 degrees Celsius.

The last one, activated for the first time in Mexico two years ago, is the Purple alert, due to phenomena with rarely recorded intensity and causing serious damage to the capital. Its criteria are rainfall greater than 70 mm/24h, winds greater than 80 km/h, very large hail, high temperatures greater than 36 degrees Celsius, low temperatures below -3 degrees Celsius, as well as abundant snowfall.

