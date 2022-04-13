Falcao revealed what he would like to do after his retirement: “I wish I could have finished it”

El delantero colombiano del Rayo Vallecano, Radamel Falcao, en una fotografía de archivo. EFE/Javier Lizón

Radamel Falcao Garcia is not going through his best moment in Rayo Vallecano. The Colombian has not been able to continue in recent weeks due to an injury that has kept him away from the courts since February 26 when he faced Real Madrid. These physical complications prevented him from being present in the last matches of the Colombia National Team in the 2022 Qatar World Cup Qualifiers.

The Colombian Tiger started his first season in Vallecas in a great way, he stood out quickly and started scoring goals, Falcao began to make a difference, not only in the team, but in the city. The fans were happy with the addition of the Colombian striker and quickly became the protagonists of LaLiga, reaching the top positions of the standings and fighting for a place in European tournaments. However, the level in 2022 could not be maintained.

It seems that with the new year something changed in Rayo Vallecano as they began to give up points, injuries knocked on the door again of the Colombian striker who had to get away from the courts. The Vallecas team has not been able to win a single game in LaLiga so far this year, which is why they are now placed in the 13th box of the standings with 34 points.

In an interview with the portal 'Vallecasweb', Falcao talked about his beginnings before he came to football, even recalling what it was like to have studied journalism, this before he made his professional debut with River Plate. El Tigre still has an affinity for this profession, something he sees with good eyes and that he does not rule out doing once he retires.

“My parents always insisted that I continue studying and that I continue to prepare for life. I started studying journalism because I thought I could, in some way, adapt or bring journalism to the sports part. Soon after I started being in River's first team and everything started to get difficult and I had to quit, but I think it was a good experience.” said Radamel Falcao García in an interview with Vallecasweb.

And he added, “No, I never really thought about another one. I never felt such an extreme passion, like the one I feel for football, with another profession. I chose journalism because I think I could adapt it to football (...) Obviously I had an easier time with sports journalism because I am a sports man beyond just playing football, but I like sports in general. I think journalism could have adapted it to my sports career and it may be an area where I think I might be able to continue.”

Regarding the current moment that Rayo Vallecano is going through, he said that the following matches will be decisive and will be played as finals. The rivals that the Vallecas team will face before the end of the season are: Alaves, RCD Espanyol, Barcelona, Real Sociedad, Getafe, Villarreal, Mallorca and Levante.

“They are matches that we have to live as finals; they are decisive and we have to look for the necessary points. We have to fight and have confidence in us, because it is the only thing that will lead us to have the victories,” said Radamel Falcao García.

