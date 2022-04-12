Profeco: what is the average price of gasoline in Mexico

A sign of Mexican state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) shows their prices of the gasoline at a service station after Mexico suspended a week of gasoline subsidy along the U.S. border, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 2, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

The Federal Consumer Attorney's Office (Porfeco), as part of its work to defend people, released the average fuel prices in Mexico, so that no establishment or vendor would take advantage of the costs.

According to a message published by the official account of the Federal Government, regular gasoline must cost 21.62 pesos per liter; the premium was updated to 23.51 pesos per liter; while diesel was 22.90 pesos per liter.

In addition, Profeco announced that, with a cut to April 7, the Mexican oil mixture was priced at $93.43 per barrel.

In order to learn more about the prices and the gas stations that are most suitable for filling the tank, the same agency has a platform called “Who is who in the price of gasoline”, which, as the name implies, works to know the costs of fuels in the country .

(Foto: Twitter)

“This site has been created to provide up-to-date information on gas stations that sell gasoline and diesel at the highest and lowest prices in Mexico. The classification is built on the basis of prices reported to the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) by gasoline and diesel retail permit holders,” the site reads.

It has four sections, each with a different mission so that the consumer can access specific data, which are:

- Who is who in the price of gasoline

- Verification actions for petrol and diesel service stations

- Who is who in gas prices

- Annual report on energy and consumer allies

On this subject, during the morning press conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) from the National Palace, the head of the Profeco, Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, assured that there is stability in gasoline prices, although in recent weeks they have changed.

“There is stability in fuel prices in the country. It is a clear reflection that the policy instructed by the President is an adequate policy that directly benefits the pockets of Mexican families, and benefits them directly because transportation affects the price of everything in the country,” the official said.

Ricardo Sheffield explicó los precios de la gasolina en la "mañanera" (FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO) Moisés Pablo | Moisés Pablo

He also recalled that the federal agency has dealt with, in total, 196 complaints through 150 visits or verifications through the application “Litre x Litre”. He said that the results were that all complaints were verified, while seven of them presented minor problems.

Later, he announced that during the past week it was found in Mexico City that the most expensive premium gasoline cost 25.99 pesos. It was a Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) station installed in the Álvaro Obregón mayor's office.

He also explained that the prices of normal gasoline decreased compared to the previous week, when it was around 23.51 pesos, almost two pesos more compared to the new figure presented on April 11.

Finally, Ricardo Sheffield announced that the companies with the highest profits were Arco, Redco and Chevron, which placed the highest prices. For their part, Repsol, G500 and Orsan generated the lowest profits in this market.

KEEP READING