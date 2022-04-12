Migrations Breña headquarters will only serve travelers with scheduled flights within 48 hours

Immense queues, disorder and complaints, is what can be seen from the early hours at the central office of migration, where dozens of people want to process this document to leave of the country without problems, but many fail to do so.

According to the Latina morning show, some users have slept on the front of this headquarters, in the district of Breña, to reach a quota and be able to manage their passports. At first it could be noticed that older adults and pregnant women were admitted. However, many began to complain, since they had arrived since 1 in the morning and prevented them from entering.

After the complaints and in front of television cameras, an immigration worker explained that many people were not entering, as their flight was not scheduled within 48 hours. “Procedures are procedures, they are 48 hours before and 24 hours before. We are serving them continuously,” he said.

Due to the large influx of people and to avoid disturbances, personnel from the Peruvian National Police (PNP) arrived to bring order and thus better organize citizens, especially remembering that we are still in a pandemic and protocols must be maintained.

In the images disseminated, you can see large queues of people who are on Avenida España, at Jirón Huaraz and Arequipa Avenue. Many of them are not considered because their flights are not scheduled within 48 or 24 hours. In addition, it is not known how many passports will be delivered this Tuesday.

Largas colas se registraron en Migraciones de Breña.

SYSTEM FAILURE, COMPLAINTS AND CROWDS

The picture hasn't changed much, since as you remember, last Monday there were a lot of people who complained that they couldn't get their passports at Jorge Chavez airport for a problem of the Migration system, which did not “pull” the personal data of users who had to travel and thus manage this document.

For his part, the superintendent of migration, José Fernando Martínez, indicated that this problem had affected the system, forming a collapse in a matter of seconds. However, he said that this situation will improve during the day, regularizing his system.

“What has happened is that due to the overload that has been caused by the long holiday, the system is not identifying passport books; however, this must be regularized over the course of the hours,” he said.

However, people did not fail to show their annoyance and discomfort about this case and delay in their documentation.

“The problem comes since yesterday, because we have been there since yesterday morning, more than 12 hours, waiting for them to attend to us and it was only at 9 at night that they took our fingerprints and photos. Then, they told us to return in 4 hours, we returned and the passport was not ready,” said one of the affected passengers.

Caos en el Aeropuerto Jorge Chávez por falta de emisión de pasaportes de emergencia

MOTION TO QUOTE MINISTER CHAVARRY AFTER COLLAPSE IN MIGRATION

The Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, will be summoned through a motion submitted by the Popular Action party, to explain on the issue of migration after the delay in the issuance of passports.

“To invite the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, to attend the Congress of the Republic and to account for the national representation, regarding the solutions being implemented in the migration sector, to overcome the problem of issuing and delivering passenger passports, and to explain to us because it has originated from this problem”, reads the document disseminated on social networks.

It is worth mentioning that, when consulted on this problem, Chávarry assured that he is aware and that his portfolio has coordinated to solve this impasse that generated complaints from travelers.

Moción contra Alfonso Chávarry

“It will be managed, it will be processed to have your problem solved today (Monday 11), otherwise I will hold the head of Migration and the staff here at the airport responsible for this encampment,” he said.

He also explained that there was a failure in the printing system. “I just explained to people that the Lord must solve their problems today. The system has failed, that's exactly what I came to see.”

