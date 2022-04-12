Influencer 'Amara qua linda' and María Camila Sotelo fulfilled the dream of several girls from the Santafe neighborhood in Bogotá

Stigmatization and discrimination against a large part of the inhabitants of the SantaFe neighborhood, in central Bogotá, a sector in which street dwellers, displaced by violence in the territories, sex workers (men and women) and waste pickers, as well as informal vendors, reside are some of the main problems that were dispelled by an initiative that featured several girls in the sector, thanks to the work of influencer 'Amara qua linda' and model María Camila Sotelo.

The sole purpose of her visit to this capital sector was to meet with a group of girls to socialize for a moment about the problems that afflict them daily and the opportunities they have had in terms of education, culture and work for their mothers.

Likewise, the two influencers turned the dreams of being models for the little ones into reality, as both took care of setting up a catwalk to make them beauty queens, presenters and singers for a day; even, and according to both personalities, three girls from this area were selected to participate in a children's talent where, in addition, they will have the opportunity to represent Colombia abroad.

This small exhibition, which was supported by the National Army, private sector companies and the community of the Santafe neighborhood itself, also represented a “symbol of female union and empowerment” through the fact of making “their dreams come true, dreams of shining”, as stated in a statement following the event held this weekend .

Likewise, the leaders of the neighborhood accompanied the group of minors who participated in the catwalk, which was also enlivened by several dance shows.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that both Amara and her brother, Ami Rodríguez, continue to create content for social networks despite the fact that the influencer had warned of his retirement from social media at the end of 2021.

At that time, the young man shared many photos and videos in the company of his younger brother, Aladin, who suffers from a slight neurodevelopmental delay that prevents him from speaking clearly. The constant mockery and attacks on the minor generated strong rejection by the digital creator who threatened to withdraw from social media.

“I think the best thing right now, I don't know if it's a hasty decision or whatever, but it's what I feel right now in my little heart because I feel very crushed, is to get away from social media again and go to therapy or something to overcome this and pass this cycle,” Rodríguez said through his Instagram account, while he was wiped away tears.

However, he gave his fans some peace of mind and said that the decision to leave social networks would be temporary, while he clarifies his ideas better, assimilates the situation and, in the company of his family, of which his sister, Amara que linda, is a part, they find solutions to this type of misfortunes that, according to him, are becoming more and more repetitive.

Subsequently, Ami Rodriguez reactivated her social networks, especially Instagram, where she currently has more than four million followers. He has not even hesitated to share videos again in the company of his little brother, with Christmas time being the last time when he uploaded a recording showing his grace and white humor.

