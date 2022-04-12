Centro Democrático accuses Gustavo Petro of having stolen a proposal from Álvaro Uribe

The governing party, Centro Democrático, and presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, of the Historical Pact, held a discussion again on April 11. On this occasion, the right-wing political movement accused the left-wing leader of stealing a proposal that would have been made by former President Álvaro Uribe a few years ago and refers to an education reform.

The discussion began on Twitter, where candidate Petro wrote that he plans, to arrive at Casa de Nariño, to reform the school curriculum in the country so that in the last two years of training a chair focused on digital programming will be implemented. According to the politician, this measure could help position the country as a power in the technology sector.

Hours later, the Democratic Center replied to the candidate that this proposal had already been submitted by Uribe in 2020 and that, even, he filed it before the Congress of the Republic. The party took advantage of the situation to point out Petro to steal ideas, but used the word “democratize”, because with that verb, in recent weeks, the left-wing politician has been singled out to want to expropriate resources and goods.

