Volodymir Zelensky challenges Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine: “We are ready”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday April 4, 2022 visits the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv, following reports of civilian deaths in the area previously occupied by Russian forces. These are war crimes and will be recognised by the world as genocide, Zelensky said. He also inspects Irpin and Stoyanka where Russia troops have retreated.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky insisted that Russia will launch large-scale combat actions in the east, in the Donestk and Lugansk regions, but during a televised speech he assured: “We are ready.” He also accused the Russian leaders of “lying” in an attempt to change responsibility for the war, “they have destroyed the lives of millions.”

Next week will be “tense” in the east of the country because “Russian troops will move there to continue their operations,” Zelenski said in his early morning message.

The last part of the Ukrainian Army states that “the enemy continues to create an offensive group of troops to act in the direction of Slobozhansky (Dnipro region) and “probably in the coming days the occupiers will try to resume the offensive”.

Foto satelital que muestra un convoy de vehículos armados y camiones que se dirigen al sur a través de Velykyi Burluk, una ciudad ucraniana (Satellite image 2022 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS) via REUTERS

ON THE GROUND

Russia continues its offensive in the Donestk region and in the city of Mariupol, in addition to creating an “offensive group of troops” in the Dnipro region, according to the last part of the Ukrainian Army High Command at the start of the 47th day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have repelled four enemy attacks in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, destroying five tanks, eight armored units, six vehicles and eight enemy artillery systems, according to the part of the Ukrainian Army.

According to Ukraine, the Russian army is trying to establish full control over the city of Mariupol (Sea of Azov), where, “with the support of artillery and aviation, the occupants continue to storm the areas of the Azovstal plant and the seaport”.

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Miembros del servicio de las tropas prorrusas inspeccionan las calles durante el conflicto entre Ucrania y Rusia en la ciudad portuaria sureña de Mariupol, Ucrania. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/Foto de archivo REUTERS

The latest report by the Institute for the Study of War (USA) says that Russian forces have gained ground in the city of Mariupol in the last 24 hours and have strengthened operations along the Izyum-Slovyansk axis, key to the future Donbas offensive, “but did not achieve other territorial gains”

Mariupol, according to this institute, is divided into two; the city center, in Russian hands, and the main port of Mariupol, in the southwest, and the Azovstal steel plant in the east, which remain in Ukrainian hands.

The Ukrainian High Command further denounced that “it is possible for the armed forces of the Russian Federation to carry out provocative actions in the Transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova to accuse Ukraine of aggression against a neighboring State”.

Las fuerzas rusas han ganado terreno en la ciudad de Mariupol en las últimas 24 horas . REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko REUTERS

Meanwhile, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies are trying to gather evidence of possible atrocities attributed to Russian troops while occupying the town of Buzova, near Kiev, Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, explained Monday.

According to the ministerial adviser on his Telegram account, a mass grave was found in the village of Buzova with the bodies of Ukrainian civilians killed by Russian invaders. The politician has not specified, however, the place where the grave is located or the possible number of people buried there.

THE COLLAPSE OF THE UKRAINIAN ECONOMY

Ukraine's economy will fall by as much as 45% this year as a result of the Russian invasion, while Russia's will fall by 11% as Belarus and Moldova enter recession, the World Bank (WB) predicted on Sunday.

El BM calcula que la economía de toda esa región retrocederá el 4,1 % este año, un cambio notable comparado con su pronóstico previo a la guerra, que apuntaba a un crecimiento del 3 % en Europa y Asia Central. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich REUTERS

The Washington-based institution released an update of its economic forecasts for the region indicating that the war in Ukraine is affecting economies around the world, with special impact on developing countries in Europe and Central Asia. The World Bank estimates that the economy of that entire region will fall by 4.1% this year, a notable change from its pre-war forecast, which pointed to 3% growth in Europe and Central Asia.

THE POSITION OF THE UNITED STATES

On Sunday, the United States interpreted the appointment of a new Russian general to coordinate the war in Ukraine as a sign that more “atrocities” and acts of “brutality” against Ukrainian civilians are to come.

Senior White House officials reacted to the arrival in command of the Russian offensive of Alexandr Dvornikov, hardened during the Syrian war and current head of the southern military district, which includes the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea.

Una madre ucraniana reacciona después de que se descubriera el cuerpo de su hijo en una alcantarilla en una gasolinera en las afueras de la aldea de Buzova, al oeste de Kiev. (Foto de Serguéi SUPINSKY / AFP) SERGEI SUPINSKY | AFP

“This general, in particular, has a history that includes brutality against civilians in other settings, in Syria, and we can expect more of the same in this scenario,” said Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's national security adviser.

(with information from EFE)

