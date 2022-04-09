YouTube blocked the official channel of the Russian Parliament due to US sanctions

The president of the lower house of Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, denounced that the YouTube channel “Duma-TV” was blocked on the video platform.

Journalists in Moscow found that since Saturday this channel could not be accessed on the platform, with or without a virtual private network (VPN), a device that allows you to avoid blockages.

According to Google, the network was shut down due to recent sanctions decreed by the US government. “Google is committed to respecting all applicable sanctions and commercial laws. If an account violates our terms of use, we take appropriate action,” said a spokesperson for the group in a statement transmitted to AFP.

“The United States wants to have a monopoly on the dissemination of information,” Volodin complained to his Telegram account. “We cannot allow it,” he said.

According to Moscow, the channel “Duma-TV” has more than 145,000 followers on YouTube. It broadcasts extracts from parliamentary debates, interviews with Russian MPs and live broadcasts.

“Everything seems to indicate that YouTube has signed its own conviction,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted on Telegram, urging Russians to transfer their content to local platforms. “Hurry up,” he added.

Russian telecom regulator Roskomnadzor asked Google to “immediately” restore the “Duma-TV” account.

In recent weeks, in the midst of conflict in Ukraine, the Russian authorities have repeatedly accused YouTube of blocking the accounts of Russian media and officials.

The channel Duma TV, which publishes exclusive comments by MPs and broadcasts of plenary sessions, had so far been exempt from the restrictions that US platform companies have declared against broadcasts by official Russian agencies and media in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Duma authorities have nonetheless indicated that they were “prepared for this situation” and announced that their broadcasts continue on Russian platforms such as RuTube, VKontakte or the Telegram messaging channel, according to the note collected by the TASS agency.

(With information from AFP and Europa Press)

