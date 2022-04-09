Will Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have a cameo in “Better Call Saul”?

Bob Odenkirk says goodbye to the character after two incredible series and the definitive consecration. (Netflix)

The final season of Better Call Saul will arrive this year and it may have a surprise for fans who started this journey with Breaking Bad. Since the spin-off was released in 2015, there was always a question mark as to whether a cameo by Bryan Cranston would be possible and Aaron Paul, the actors who played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the original fiction. On the verge of a conclusion, the creators of the spin-off series addressed this possibility.

“ It would be a shame if the show ended without [Cranston and Paul] showing up, wouldn't it? ”, said Vince Gilligan in conversation with Variety magazine. “You heard it here first,” he joked, and co-creator Peter Gould added: “ If it's ever going to happen, this is when these two shows start to intersect. [...] These two worlds intersect in a way you haven't seen before, that's for sure .”

The story starring Bob Odenkirk works as a prequel to Breaking Bad, which aired between 2008 and 2013. Six years before the original events, the trip began with Jimmy McGill at the beginning of this century, when he served as a low-name lawyer and kept his client office in the back room of a beauty salon. In this way, we observe the transformation of the character in what he went from being a former conman to becoming a man of the law and a criminal linked to the drug trafficking ring in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Better Call Saul began broadcasting on AMC's US signal since February 2015 and the plot has been on the air for five more seasons to date . In Latin America, the title can be seen on the Netflix platform, and the sixth and final installment of episodes will be released soon. The end of the season is expected to connect directly with the start of Breaking Bad.

While nothing is certain about a possible return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul to their memorable roles, both had already replayed their characters in 2019 with El Camino: a Breaking Bad movie. The film follows the escape of Jesse, who had been forced to do enslaving work under the power of the gang led by Todd (Jesse Plemons) and Uncle Jack (Michael Bowen).

Vince Gilligan is the mastermind of one of the greatest stories on television. Walter White (Cranston) was a chemistry professor who, being diagnosed with inoperable lung cancer, finds the perfect answer to his financial problems: cooking and selling methamphetamine. He joins an old school student, Jesse Pinkman, to start a juicy business that can restore hope of giving his family a great future, as he has a teenage son with cerebral palsy and a wife pregnant with his second daughter.

The spin-off productions of Breaking Bad that later reached the end of the series are Better Call Saul and El Camino: a film by Breaking Bad. All of these titles are available to watch in the Netflix catalog. On April 19, the first part of season six of Saul Goodman's story will be released .

