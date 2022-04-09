Jefferson Lerma, on the sidelines of the negotiations with Valencia, focuses on Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Championship - AFC Bournemouth v Millwall - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - January 12, 2021 Bournemouth's Jefferson Lerma reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

The European football season is about to come to an end and the teams are beginning to plan what will be the signings for the 2022-2023 season. Colombian players are always well received in European teams and one of those who dream for a change of scenery is Jefferson Lerma.

The central steering wheel of the AFC Bournemouth of the English Premiership has been polled by Valencia of Spain, as confirmed by the Spanish media 'El Desmarque'. The 'che' team would be looking to bring the Colombian from the January transfer window but the link finally did not happen.

According to the Spanish media, Valencia would seek to finalize Lerma's arrival once he plays the Copa del Rey final against Real Betis. The match will be played on April 23.

Valencia CF is not going through a good economic or sporting moment in La Liga, so signing would be viable as long as Jefferson accepts a decrease in his salary, according to the Spanish media:

The offer of the 'che' team would be around 10 million euros despite the fact that its value according to Transfermarkt is 15 million euros:

Recently, Jefferson Lerma's performances in England have allowed him not only to be called up by Reinaldo Rueda to the Colombia national team for the final matches of the qualifying day ahead of the 2022 World Cup, but also to win a place among the most valuable players of the last day in the Championship , England's second division tournament. The Colombian driver scored the highest rating in his team's most recent engagement, AFC Bournemouth, against Huddersfield Town. He scored a goal in his club's 0-3 victory and completed a very good match, being one of the most consistent players. Lerma is having a good time with his team, they are second in the leaderboard and are fighting to return to the Premier League.

READ ON: