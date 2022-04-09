Bad week for the BMV: accumulated losses of 3.4%

Vista de un tablero de la Bolsa de Valores de México en Ciudad de México. EFE/Jorge Núñez/Archivo

The Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) ended its winning streak, after this week it accumulated losses that led it to close this Friday with a weekly drop of 3.4%.

Its main indicator, the Price and Quotes Index (CPI) “recorded a weekly loss of 3.40% after falling for five consecutive sessions, something not observed since the January 18-24 sessions of this year,” Banco Base analyst Alfredo Sandoval explained to Efe.

He also warned that there was no such strong weekly decline since the third week of January.

Después de varias jornadas en donde rompió varios máximos históricos, la Bolsa Mexicana de Valores no había tenido una caída semanal tan fuerte desde la tercera semana de enero. (Foto: EFE/Jorge Núñez/Archivo)

He explained that “the fall in the week may be due to a correction following the takeover of profits by investors, after the previous week the CPI showed a performance contrary to the general trend of the global capital market.”

During the week, only 7 of the 35 companies that make up the index recorded gains: Liverpool (+5.65%), Gruma (+2.18%), Genomma Lab (+1.91%), América Móvil (+1.80), Operadora de Sites (+1.63%), BMV (+1.52%) and PINFRA (+0.11%).

On the other hand, companies that recorded losses include Cemex (-12.78%), Banregio (-9.90%), Grupo Aeroporuario del Sureste (-9.74%), Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (-6.23%), Televisa (-5.99%) and Bimbo (-5.97%).

Despite the decline, the CPI accumulates a year-to-date return of 2.66% and is 4.17% below its all-time high reached on Friday, April 1.

Liverpool fue una de las empresas que más ganancias tuvo en la jornada del viernes (Foto: Cuartoscuro/Archivo)

On the other hand, the Mexican peso appreciated by 0.04% against the dollar, trading at 20.03 units per greenback on the interbank market.

The CPI closed at 54 thousand 687.25 units with a loss of 593.34 points and a negative variation of 1.07% compared to the previous session.

The volume traded on the market reached 170.6 million securities for an amount of 14.10 billion pesos (about 719.17 million dollars).

Of the 632 companies listed on the day, 258 ended up with their prices rising, 349 had losses and 25 closed unchanged.

Foto: EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez/ Archivo EFE

The titles with the highest variation were from the department store chain El Puerto de Liverpool (LIVERPOL 1), with 5.14%; the tequila producer José Cuervo (CUERVO), with 4.65%, and the chemical distributor Alpek (ALPEK A), with 4.33%.

In contrast, the most varied securities were held by the financial intermediary Unifin (UNIFIN A), with -13.62%; the Mexican Restaurant Corporation (CMR B), with -9.37%, and the financial intermediary Credito Real (CREAL), with -6.20%.

During the day three sectors lost: finance (-2.41%), industrial (-1.74%) and materials (-0.46%), and only one gained, frequent consumption (0.46%).

