Attention travelers: these are the most expensive tolls when traveling by road during Easter

Holy Week is just around the corner and as is traditional many Colombians are packing their bags and preparing their itineraries to take advantage of the days of rest that religious celebration brings with them.

For this Holy Week, the authorities expect that more than 2,658,493 passengers will move through the 49 land transport terminals throughout the country. They also project that approximately 8′ 326,792 vehicles will transit on the main roads of the country.

The authorities have also confirmed that the main roads are currently in normal operation, as well as the 168 tolls, which, it is worth recalling, have been installed to raise resources for the repair and maintenance of roads.

Infobae Colombia has made a list of the most expensive tolls so that users can better accommodate their budget when travelling by road in the coming days.

The most expensive toll in the country is on the road that connects Bogotá with Villavicencio. At the Pipiral toll the fare is 18,500 pesos.

It is followed by the Aburrá toll, on the road to the airport from Medellín to Rionegro, which generates a charge of 17,100 pesos for traveling on this road.

The third most expensive toll in the country is on the road from Cartagena to Barranquilla, the Marahuaco toll costs 15,200 pesos.

Next is the toll at Circasia, on the road that connects the cities of Pereira and Armenia, which costs 14,500 pesos.

Returning to the Caribbean, the Puerto Colombia toll, on the route between Cartagena and Barranquilla, costs 14,200 pesos.

It is followed by the toll located on the Villavicencio - Puerto Gaitan highway, where 13,900 pesos are charged for transit.

At the same cost, in Cundinamarca, the toll located in Machetá earns a place on this list by charging 13,900 pesos for transiting the road.

This list is closed by the La Lizama toll on the road from Bucaramanga to Barrancabermeja, which costs 13,700 pesos.

It is worth remembering that the national government announced that by 2023 it plans to build 18 new tolls that would come into operation to finance the fourth-generation roads in the country.

For that year, resources will be allocated for the Girardot roads with Honda and Puerto Salgar, the Puerta de Hierro with Palmar de Varela and Carreto-Cruz del Viso and the completion of the Pacifico Highway 2.

A survey of a specialized portal allowed us to know which places, both in the country and abroad, nationals will fly to during the days of rest for Major Week

Outside the country, Colombians' favorite places are: New York and Miami in the United States; Cancun and Mexico City, Mexico; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. “This is where Mexico City stands out as a destination because, although during Easter Week last year it was already open to receive tourists, by 2022 interest increased by 117%”, commented Inés Hochstadter, Country Manager of Despegar Colombia.

As for domestic destinations, Colombians are looking to go to Bogota, Medellin, Cartagena De Indias, Cali and Santa Marta. On the other hand, tourists who come to Colombia come from Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and the United States.

Latam, one of the air travel companies that is providing beneficial information to its customers, offers a double accumulation of miles. Wingo, for its part, is offering five destinations in particular with cheaper costs.

