Unstoppable! María Camila Osorio advanced to the semifinal of the 2022 Colsanitas Cup

On the afternoon of this Friday, April 8, the defender for the Colsanitas Cup title, María Camila Osorio, faced Russian player Elina Avanesyan in the quarterfinals.

Osorio won his third consecutive win at the WTA 250 Open in Bogotá after winning in two sets [6-1] and [6-4] the 170th Turkish tennis player in the WTA ranking.

The Cucuteña, currently ranked 33rd in the WTA ranking, continued to show its favoritism in the Colombian championship held at the Central Court of the Country Club of Bogotá with its 38th win in professional tournaments under the women's individual category.

The 20-year-old athlete needed an hour and 30 minutes to keep the match against the European and stood out in the second point of the third game with a powerful cross setback that classified her as a candidate to win against her fans:

The North Santander insisted with its formula and the results were reflected in Avanesyan's errors.

This was Osorio's decisive matchpoint in the final 6-4 with the advantage for the Colombian, who ranked her among the best four tennis players in the competition:

In the next phase of the competition (semifinal), María Camila will face Brazilian player Laura Pigossi, number 212 in the WTA ranking, a commitment that will be played this Saturday, April 9 at 10:00 a.m. Colombian time:

This is how the qualifying table of the 2022 Colsanitas Cup goes:

It should be remembered that Osorio is also competing under the doubles modality in the 2022 Colsanitas Cup and is also a semifinalist in this category with his Brazilian teammate Beatriz Haddad Maia, with whom on April 6 he defeated in two sets [6 (4) - 7 (6) (6)) (6) (6) (6) (6) (6) (6)) and [5-7] the duo formed by the Greek Valentini Valentini Grammatikopoulou and Russian Amina Anshba.

Now Osorio Serrano and Haddad Maia will face the pair formed by Australian Astra Sharma and Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi in the best four pair stage this Friday afternoon at 3:00pm Colombian time.

Meanwhile, this is the classification for the doubles title, which has been elusive to the Cucuteña in her career as a professional and in which the Colombians María Fernanda Herazo and Yuliana Lizarazo are also competing:

Cuadro de clasificación, Copa Colsanitas 2022, dobles

The defense of the title as well as two other potential achievements in her record will be the challenge of the Colombian women's tennis representative who comes from participating in the Indian Wells Open in the United States; the WTA 250 in Monterrey; the WTA 250 in Guadalajara and the Australian Open 2022.

The matches of María Camila Osorio and the other participants of the 2022 Colsanitas Cup can be seen through the Star Plus signal and DirecTV Sports Colombia until April 10.

KEEP READING: