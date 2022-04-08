These are the four most watched fictions on Netflix in the world

The most popular fictions by Netflix consumers were unveiled, and in that ranking, a Latin American fiction, the Argentinean production Granizo (All Hail), starring Guillermo Francella, the actor of the Oscar-winning Oscar winner The Secret of His Eyes . And, as expected, Bridgerton's second season also reached number 1, with staggering numbers.

In the second season of “Bridgerton” the story focuses on Viscount Anthony and his search for a wife. (Netflix)

After a great first season — which led the series universe until the Korean phenomenon of The Squid Game arrived — this second installment of the series created by showrunner Shonda Rhimes, is wearing the queen's crown with almost 252 million hours of viewing, making it the most viewed title in a week on the list of fictions spoken in English. A good figure to compete with the historical number 1, Squid Game precisely, which dominates with almost 572 million.

Bridgerton, based on Julia Quinn's novels, not only captivated audiences so much as to integrate the Top 10 in 39 countries, but also prompted the first season to climb back to second place, with 53 million viewing hours. In number 3 she was followed by the reality show Is It Cake? (Is it Cake?) , with 26.5 million.

Ryan Reynolds stars in this futuristic story in which he is accompanied by Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner. (Netflix)

Among the English-language films, The Adam Project, starring Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldaña and Mark Ruffalo, settled in first place with almost 18 million hours of viewing. That also allowed him to be part of the group of the most popular fictions in the history of the platform: he ranked 5th, with 227 million.

Another fiction that has been going strong is The Bubble (The Bubble), the new comedy by Judd Apatow, which managed to rank 2 with more than 12 million hours watched. Meanwhile, the documentary Don't trust anyone: on the trail of the king of cryptocurrencies it exceeded 12 million.

Guillermo Francella, the actor of the Oscar-winning “The Secret of Their Eyes”, is the protagonist of the brand new hit “Hail”. (Netflix)

With regard to international fictions, Hail and Business Proposal (Business Proposal) lead respectively among films and series. The film with Guillermo Francella (The Clan, My Masterpiece) was in the Top 10 of 32 countries and placed first in the global ranking with more than 24 million hours of viewing. It tells the story of a meteorologist, Miguel Flores, who makes a mistake in a weather forecast and does not warn the population about the fall of hail, which transforms his popularity into collective hatred and pushes him on a journey of emotional discovery.

Another film that measured very well in this category was Black Crab (Black Crab), starring Noomi Rapace: it entered the Top 10 of 78 countries and accumulated more than 11 million hours watched. That made Adam Berg's work, which follows six soldiers in a post-apocalyptic world as they carry out a mysterious mission, rank 5 on the list of the most popular fictions in the global ranking.

Korean series continue to fascinate audiences: “Job Proposal” has been number 1 for four weeks. (Netflix)

Perhaps as a legacy of the great impact that The Squid Game has had, Korean series manage to reach great levels of audience. A job proposal is an example: this fiction, which revisits in a modern and intelligent way of the plot poor girl-rich boy, has been firmly in the top spot of international television productions for four weeks with 32.5 million hours of viewing.

It is not only South Korean title in the ranking: others that are measuring very well are Twenty-five Twenty-one (Twenty-five Twenty-one), Juvenile Justice, Forecasting Love and Weather and the zombie series We're Dead (All of Us Are Dead) which after 10 weeks continues on the list with almost 9.5 million hours watched.

KEEP READING: