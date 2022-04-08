Photos of Britney Spears sparked suspicion of a trip to Playa del Carmen

For several days ago, Britney Spears began sharing content on her social networks where she has given clues that she is vacationing in Mexico. Although she has not exposed which beach she is enjoying the sea on, Twitter and Instagram users claim that she is in Playa del Carmen.

Since last April 3rd Britney has shared photos and videos through Instagram with her fiancé Sam Asghari where she shows off her days at the beach. Because it has shown some landscapes that, according to netizens, resemble Yucatan or Quintana Roo, most said that it could be in Playa del Carmen.

Sam compartió esta foto, en donde confirmó que está en México con Britney (Foto: captura de pantalla/Instagram)

It was Ashgari who exposed and confirmed that they are both in Mexico, but he has not mentioned in what state or hotel. In a post where he shared a series of photographs in which he poses in front of the beach, Sam said he was grateful in the caption and put an emoji of the flag of Mexico, in addition to the hashtag #MexicanBatman. Sam also tagged a hat brand in Tulum.

In the first video Spears shared about her vacation she looks happy with her fiance and pet, traveling in a small boat. He also filmed a sunset, with which he evidenced that he is on the beach.

Britney compartió varias fotografías con Victoria, su asistente. Asimismo publicó un corto video donde ambas pasean en bicicleta (Foto: Instagram/@britneyspears)

In addition, she posted a series of photos with Victoria Asher, her personal assistant, who would also be accompanying her on her trip. In these images Victoria was portrayed embraced, without clothes and inside a pool.

The video that attracted the most attention of netizens was the one in which it was reshown topless, now from the sand of the beach and with some people in the audience.

Because of the luxuries shown in the videos and photos that Britney and her boyfriend have shared, her fans sense that this is an expensive hotel where her privacy would be protected from people who want to find and harass her.

(Foto: Instagram/@britneyspears)

In addition, the Toxic interpreter confirmed that she is in a resort where paparazzi are not allowed, so there is no one who breaks into her privacy. In this publication he thanked his lawyer for recommending this place to him, because he has been able to enjoy “for the first time in my life” not being harassed by the press and being able to behave as he wants.

Another thing that surprised her fans is that the Princess of Pop first referred to Sam as her “husband”, but it is unknown whether they actually celebrated their wedding.

(Foto: captura de pantalla)

The American press says that the singer is in Mexico, this because it transpired that Jason Alexander shared on his Instagram account that he is also supposedly in the country, although this was denied.

On the other hand, netizens recalled that last December Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico. On that occasion, he did not share where he was vacationing either, but he shared a short video with some shots of his hotel and his cake, and in the description he wrote: “Mexico was fine”.

