“It will go to the trash can”: Santiago Creel lashed out against AMLO's Electric Law

The deputy of the National Action Party (PAN), Santiago Creel Miranda, spoke out against the decision of the Ministers of the Supreme Court of Justice (SCJN), after they declared the Electricity Industry Law constitutional.

That decision was taken after they mentioned that it was an unconstitutional project because it violated international treaties.

However, on the afternoon of this Thursday, April 7, after being debated by the eleven ministers of the Supreme Court, the votes were not reached to declare it unconstitutional, since only 7 votes were cast and one more was needed to carry out the unconstitutionality.

The other four, Loretta Ortiz, Jasmine Esquivel, Alfredo Gutiérrez Ortiz Mena, and the Presiding Minister, Arturo Zaldivar, voted in favor of the LIE.

After this decision and the messages congratulating the decision of the SCJN of several officials, the panist Santiago Creel, reversed against this, as it was commented that its constitutionality was approved.

“@lopezobrador_'s electric law was not validated as constitutional. On the contrary, the majority of ministers voted for their unconstitutionality,” wrote the vice-president of the Chamber of Deputies.

He added that in the end “it will be the District Judges and the Collegiate Courts and in the end again the SCJN who will resolve its obvious unconstitutionality.”

Finally, he added that they should continue “together to fight for Mexico. This coming Tuesday AMLO will suffer a new defeat when its constitutional reform is not approved and its electrical scheme will go to the garbage basket,” said the panista.

In the same way, the panist Margarita Zavala shook the head of government Claudia Sheinbaum on social media when she assured that the SCJN had declared the LIE constitutional.

The former first lady argued that she actually “didn't understand what was voted for” and catalogued the AMLO Act as a matter of nonsense and mentioned that it was not really voted for its constitutionality, which in any case “the majority said was unconstitutional. Ask the 4 ministers submitted.”

It should be noted that the PAN has been one of the main detractors of the LIE and the Energy Reform of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), since they have pointed out that in both cases there is a great setback in energy as they do not make the leap to investment in renewable energy.

Similarly, at the end of March, a committee of the blue and white party held a meeting with the US ambassador, Ken Salazar, to discuss security issues as well as economic issues.

This delegation was led by the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, who has spoken out on several occasions against the Electricity Reform. In addition, Ken Salazar issued a letter expressing concern about the approval of the LIE.

Similarly, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness AC (Imco) condemned the decision of the law that benefits the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) for energy production, since it would have a negative impact on the country by not encouraging foreign investment.

The Institute also assured that “the main losers of the reform are renewable and clean energy plants”.

