Aníbal Torres and his praise for Adolf Hitler went around the world: this is how the international press reported

Aníbal Torres praised Hitler in controversial speech at the Council of Ministers | VIDEO: Canal N

Peru's chief of ministerial cabinet, Aníbal Torres, raised a wave of criticism on Thursday of mention as a model to follow Adolf Hitler's highway construction program in Nazi Germany.

“I give you an example: Italy and Germany were just like us. But once, Adolfo Hitler visits northern Italy and [Benito] Mussolini shows him a highway built from Milan to Brescia,” said Torres, right-hand man of left-wing president Pedro Castillo.

“Hitler saw that, went to his country and filled it with highways and airports and made Germany the first economic power in the world,” Torres added during a public cabinet session on Thursday in the Andean city of Huancayo, which Castillo later joined.

His words immediately generated the rejection of opposition politicians and government officials, as well as the German and Israeli embassies in Lima, prompting Torres to apologize hours later.

Likewise, the reaction was such that it transcended borders. Media such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, among others, reported on the Peruvian politician's unhappy words.

“Peru's prime minister cited Adolf Hitler on Thursday as a model in infrastructure development that turned Germany into a 'leading economic power in the world', a comment that generated outrage as his country continued to fall into political chaos,” was as Washington Post reported.

He adds that the Prime Minister's comments are the latest controversy affecting the Castillo administration, which has been plagued by allegations of corruption and criticism of its cabinet appointments. “In the eight months since the inexperienced former schoolteacher took office, he has survived two impeachment votes. His Minister of Agriculture was implicated, but not convicted, in two homicides, allegations he denies. His Minister of Education was accused of plagiarizing his doctoral thesis. His Minister of Health, who sold a flavored water as an anti-aging treatment, was recently indicted.”

While the Guardian wrote: “In a week in which Pedro Castillo's government has been plunged into a political crisis caused by the rise in fuel and fertilizer prices caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the president's own clumsy efforts to calm the riots, Torres' untimely comment on Thursday provoked reproach from all sides.”

Other media also reported on this.

LATER APOLOGIES

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers apologized to the Israeli ambassador to Peru, stating that at no time did he want to exalt the figure of Adolf Hitler, who he reiterated was a criminal.

“We must not misunderstand things, I am not taking Hitler as an example to follow, because I have also said that he was a great criminal. Mr. Ambassador of Israel, if you think I have offended you, I apologize, we will talk personally,” he said.

KEEP READING: