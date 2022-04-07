With screams and rudeness: this is how the “Chapito” Sánchez scolded in the dressing room of Chivas

Chivas continues with an unconvincing performance; despite the internal changes that the board has made to improve the results of the Guadalajara club, until Matchday 12 of the Liga MX they placed in the 13th position with 13 points, which would be an area outside the playoff for the league.

The annoyance and discontent has already reached the players and the one who assumed the role of leader to demand better performances from the footballers was Jesús Chapito Sánchez. This Wednesday, April 6, a video was broadcast on social networks in which the “behind the scenes” of what is lived in the tapatio dressing room was recorded.

The recording corresponds to the ChivasTV portal, in which the moment was captured when Jesús Sánchez exploded against his teammates for the results they obtained during the edition of the classic tapatio on the 11th date of the championship.

It should be remembered that it was the last match that Chivas played since he rescheduled his match against Monterrey. The images show that both coaching staff and footballers paid attention to Jesús Sánchez's incendiary speech.

The far right did not measure his words as he used rudeness and a high volume of voice to refer to his peers. His annoyance was evident because in that game the Atlas squad was able to rescue a draw and despite the efforts of Marcelo Michel Leaño's pupils they failed to do so.

The first thing he pointed out is that he was already tired of the “complaints” of the team because he showed that there are teammates who are not at all comfortable in the club and make excuses not to give their best on the court, as El Chapito said:

He also spoke of the weight of the red and white shirt and said that both the club and the fans mean a lot the shield and legacy of the Guadalajara club; that is why he has great value and reiterated his message to his teammates so that they give more on the court when they wear the uniform.

Although he first claimed to his teammates, he also included the speech and felt that he has not been playing with due commitment either.





*Information in development







