Tesla cars are popular choice among fleet operators

(Bloomberg) — Tesla Inc. cars are already popular with electric vehicle fans and environmentally conscious drivers. Now, they are also hogging the interest of companies that build car fleets.

From Hertz Global Holdings Inc. to taxi drivers and the New York City Police Department, Tesla are becoming a popular, albeit unexpected, option for wholesale buyers due in part to their profitability. Tesla is by far the most popular brand in an app operated by Standard Fleet, a San Francisco-based startup that helps companies manage electric vehicle fleets.

“In concept, Tesla are more expensive, but payback comes faster than people expect,” said Standard Fleet founder David Hodge, a former Apple Inc. engineer who worked on the company's mapping technology. “There are lower fuel and maintenance costs. We are talking about tens of thousands of miles to break even and not 100,000 miles.”

Tesla itself pursues the sale of fleets, which automakers once considered a business of last resort because rental chains used to ask for basic models rather than the more expensive and feature-packed vehicles that individual buyers preferred. Tesla has a fleet website that promotes lower cost of ownership, high resale values and the company's extensive cargo network.

