Noroña faced former prosecutor Morales Lechuga over the probable cancellation of his visa

Gerardo Fernández Noroña, federal deputy of the Labour Party (PT), responded to the former Attorney General of the Republic, Ignacio R. Morales Lettuce, who ironized with the situation he is experiencing after the application to withdraw his visa to enter the United States.

Through his Twitter account, the Fourth Transformation legislator pointed out that I was not afraid of the actions that the US government might take because he is “not a toy” of anyone, unlike, allegedly, the Mexican ambassador to France (1993-1995).

“I have never been intimidated by the kind of reprisals and crazy interference that you celebrate. As you are used to being a toy of the government. You think we all work the same way, sad and unfortunate being,” he wrote this Wednesday, April 6.

He also pointed out that the trips he has made to the United States have been on different sides, since he said that in 2017 he attended New York, the Trump Tower, with everything and the risk of his visa being withdrawn, as required by law, to protest against the statements against Mexico issued by the businessman.

However, he stressed that this act and trip took place when he was not assuming any political office, so he was present as another Mexican citizen, because he did not have any political support for any problem that might arise.

The words of the controversial Noroña were in response to the tweet issued by the former rector of the Free School of Law, Morales Lechuga, who said that the petista will miss the trips he made to Las Vegas, Nevada, when his visa cancellation is approved.

Faced with such irony, the former prosecutor recommended that the deputy better change the compass of his destinies, because, according to political ideology, he could vacation in nations such as Nicaragua, Cuba or Venezuela, for which he has expressed his support, despite the criticism of the governments that these nations have.

“Fernández Noroña will miss his trips (to) Las Vegas if his visa is canceled, but he can go to Nicaragua, Cuba or Venezuela, to take advantage of those 'paradises',” he wrote.

On March 23, the Mexico-Russia Friendship Group was installed in the Chamber of Deputies, a situation that generated criticism of politicians because it occurred in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine; although, it should be recalled, the event had been delayed by a few days because at the outset hostilities led to a request for restraint.

Among the members were legislators from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), PT, including some from the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI).

However, weeks later, United States Congressman Vicente González shared the letter he sent to Antony Blinken, Secretary of State, and Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, in which he asked that Mexican figures who participated in the legislative act be withdrawn their visas.

