Helium awards cryptocurrency to users who use its network
The multimillion-dollar “Internet of Things” (IoT) business is experiencing a spectacular boom. Market experts estimate that last year more than 15 billion euros (approximately 16.5 billion US dollars) were invested in connecting everyday objects to the Internet and to each other.
Newsroom Infobae
April 7, 2022
Un nodo (hotspot) de la red Helium, frente a un mapa de la cobertura europea del proveedor de "Internet de las cosas". Foto: Christoph Dernbach/dpa