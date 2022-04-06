Video: Aida Victoria Merlano clarified that biopolymers have not been injected

For the followers of Aida Victoria Merlano, it is no secret that the barranquillera has undergone certain aesthetic touches to improve her figure, although she has repeatedly clarified that the only surgical intervention she has on her body is her breast implants.

His job on social media is to recommend certain products to improve physical appearance. Bronzers, facial creams, sunblocks for the face and other substances are what the influencer recommends as part of her work on social networks, however, she was recently criticized because her followers apparently confused the tensor threads in her buttocks with biopolymers, so Merlano had to come out to clarify the misunderstood.

“I have never injected myself with biopolymers, nor have I come out to recommend them, in fact I have never worn anything to increase the size of my buttocks,” said Aida Victoria Merlano, with a certain tone of discomfort, through her 'InstaStories'.

In the clip that was replicated by the gossip portal 'Tracing Famosos' you can see when the daughter of former congressman Aida Merlano explained what the procedure was performed on her buttocks.

“Biopolymers are substances injected, what I did to myself is called tension threads which is a needle with a churned thread - the needle enters and the thread stays inside - the material is polydioxanone... it is a material that is scientifically proven to be compatible with the body, it is a procedure to lift the buttock, not to increase”, concluded his explanation.

It may interest you: Juan Manuel Galán says he is disappointed by the decision of Rodrigo Lara Sánchez, Fico's vice-presidential formula Gutierrez

Here is the full content of Aida Victoria Merlano :

In addition, he added that if tension threads were implanted to lift his buttocks and give them a better appearance

At the end of her explanation of how the technique she used to shape and lift her buttocks worked, the barranquillera added a short text to complement her response to the topic that caused controversy on her social networks, after being pointed out by a follower of recommending practices harmful to women's bodies.

“It lifts the buttock, improves its appearance and for those of us who exercise it helps us to have better results because it stimulates the production of collagen,” said Aida Victoria Merlano on her Instagram account.

Aida Victoria's words quickly generated all kinds of reactions on social networks, as they were replicated by gossip portals, in which some comments criticize barranquillera recommending procedures that are not endorsed by some surgeons either, and others made fun of her ability to speak so fluently. on the subject, since in almost 30 seconds he was able to express his ideas clearly.

Other comments are: “I saw the video of a surgeon specializing in biopolymer removal in which he did not recommend tensioning threads to anyone”; “don't believe influencers, bye”; “this woman is fast for everything, these influencers even become doctors”; “that's how they were deceiving Jessica Cediel” ; “scientifically everything you put into your body generates consequences”, among others.

It is worth mentioning that, through her social networks in a round of 'questions and answers' last July 2021, the influencer told her followers that other interventions she underwent were: application of hyaluronic acid to her lips, and Botox on her eyebrows and forehead to eliminate expression lines.

KEEP READING: