The director of Parque Fundidora presented his resignation due to professional reasons

Jesús Horacio González presented his resignation as general director of Parque Fundidora this Wednesday, March 6, during the regular session of the park's Board of Directors.

Given this, it is still unknown who will replace him in his position, which he held for seven months, but it is known that his resignation was due to a professional opportunity that is more adept at his personal projects.

The resignation was presented in the presence of the Secretary General of Government, Javier Navarro Velasco and the Presidency of the Council, led by Bernardo Bichara Assad, as announced by Milenio. In a letter of thanks, he wrote:

El Parque Fundidora abarca una superficie de 144 hectáreas, cuenta 2.35 kilómetros de canal de agua artificial, dos lagos, 23 fuentes y 3.4 kilómetros de pista (Foto: Twitter@parquefundidora)

It should be noted that Horacio received criticism for his management of the Fundidora Park, located in Nuevo León, after the Tecate Pa'l Norte festival had that place as a venue, so much of its green areas were affected after it was held where alcohol was sold in a public space.

At the time, the former director pointed out that thanks to the festival, 10% of the box office was obtained and he predicted that for the 2022 edition the profit would be 12%. In terms of food and beverages, he estimated that it would be about 15% compared to 10% in the previous year.

Despite this, he assured that “with the guidance and vision of the President and the members of the Board of Directors” Fundidora Park will be one of the best public spaces in Nuevo León and Mexico. He also thanked Governor Samuel García for the invitation to join his administration.

Horacio González served as head of the office of the General Directorate of Parque Fundidora since October 7, 2021. However, he was previously an alternate to the Senate of the Republic for the parliamentary group of the National Action Party (PAN), replacing licensed senator Victor Fuentes Solis.

Jesús Horacio completed his undergraduate studies at the Universidad de Monterrey in the business administration career. He later completed his master's degree at Tecnológico de Monterrey and at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Spain.

El INAH le otorgó el título de Museo de Sitio de Arqueología Industrial ](Foto: Twitter@parquefundidora)

Fundidora Park is one of the most emblematic public spaces in Nuevo León, not only because that is where President Andrés Manuel López Obrador opened the Salon de la Fame for baseball (his favorite sport), but also for its ability to be the venue for different cultural events.

On November 4, 1988, the Fundidora Park Trust was officially established, a project of the Private Initiative and the government of Nuevo León, in order to convert it into an entertainment, educational, sports and cultural space. It was not until 2006 that it was transformed into a decentralized public body.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) awarded it the title of Site Museum of Industrial Archaeology for its heritage for the entity, thanks to the historical value of its 27 macro structures and 127 steel tools, which are now museographic pieces.

According to its official website, a year it registers about 8.5 million visitors, covers an area of 144 hectares, has 2.35 kilometers of artificial water channel, two lakes, 23 fountains and 3.4 kilometers of track.

