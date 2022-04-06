Online Prepa-SEP: when is the deadline for the registration of applicants

A new opportunity opened up for dozens of people who want to study through the SEP Online High School, since the registration of applicants has already begun and which, according to the Ministry of Public Education, could close earlier, if it reaches 15,000 complete records.

And it is that the Online Prepa-SEP provides flexibility of schedules, which gives graduates the opportunity to carry out other activities simultaneously with the intention of nurturing themselves professionally. However, there is a deadline for the registration of applicants.

In addition, the platform is available to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If they access the registration process, the interested party must complete at least 23 modules during their study with the help of a virtual advisor, who is responsible for guiding, evaluating and transmitting their knowledge to students.

How to register?

According to information from the SEP, students will have to take some steps to achieve their goal. Below we will reveal the requirements and registration process.

*The first step is to access the following link. Here.

*Once there, you must register with your Unique Population Key (CURP).

*You will then need to place your email address and confirm it.

*You will then have to upload the required documentation such as: CURP and birth certificate in PDF format.

*You will then need to answer a personal information questionnaire and send a response.

According to the educational authority, once receiving the access data from April 27 to May 1, you will have to take a propaedeutic course, which will be held from May 2 to 29 of this year.

In order to access this course, a user number (ID) will be sent to your email, as well as a password.

The applicant will be able to consult the results of the propaedeutic module from 2 to 15 June on the prepaenlinea.sep.gob.mx portal. The compulsory propaedeutic module lasts four weeks and will allow students to develop skills when it comes to browsing the internet platform and learn about the educational model.

Finally, if you are accepted among the 8,000 students considered for the project, you will have to complete the registration process through the SEP platform.

When is the registration deadline?

Applicants seeking to overcome themselves will be able to register until April 22 of this year, as announced by the educational authority.

The curriculum is aimed at people of Mexican nationality who reside inside or outside the country, as well as foreigners who prove their legal stay in the country, of any age, and who have completed their secondary school studies. Those interested must have their certificate.

There are 23 specific modules to carry out your school activity, which last at least four weeks, at flexible times with weekly delivery through activities on the platform.

